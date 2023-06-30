Apparently, the prince harry is making plans to return to Africa due to a new documentary film that Netflix would be launching, according to page six.

Regardless of the doubts that exist about the contract of Netflix with the Dukes of Sussex for 100 million dollars, it is said that the youngest son of the King Charles III with Diana Princess of Wales is planning to make a new documentary with his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be under pressure to create new content with Netflix after it began to emerge that the agreement they Meghan Markle and Harry had with Spotify went to failure.

It is thought that the trip to Africa that possibly the prince harry would be to follow in the footsteps of his late mother, the Princess Dianawho also visited Africa with the intention of campaigning against landmines.

So far it is unknown what the documentary will be about, but as the Hollywood writers’ strike continues, the prince harry He still can’t go through with his plans.

A close source revealed: “Harry obviously has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.”

And it is that he prince harry he walked through the minefield in Angola in 2019, showing that he wants to follow in his footsteps, even in 2017 he admitted that he felt very comfortable in that place.

“This is where I feel more myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa.”

Notably, another person familiar with the $100 million deal with Netflix admitted that things with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are going very well,” while a spokesperson confessed that they “will continue to work together on a number of projects.”

