With records of deaths, hospitals on the brink of collapse and a slow-motion vaccination campaign, Brazil is experiencing the deadliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic without a national strategy to contain it.

The South American giant recorded 1,641 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday and 1,910 on Wednesday, two consecutive records since the first case reported in February 2020. The total number of victims of the disease is close to 260,000, a balance surpassed only by the United States, and 10.7 million infections.

“For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a simultaneous worsening of various indicators“, said this week the prestigious Fiocruz Foundation, of the Ministry of Health.

It’s about a “alarming scenario” with an increase in cases and deaths, high levels of severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) and an occupation of more than 80% of beds in intensive care units (ICU) in 19 of the 27 Brazilian states, explained the institution.

In the last seven days the average has been 1,331 daily deaths, a figure that until February remained close to 1,100. Since January, the country has not managed to lower the 1,000 deaths per day, as happened between June and August last year, during the first wave.

The number of victims shows that the restrictions on movement ordered in recent weeks by mayors and governors – and criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro- they have been insufficient to stop the pandemic.

The worrying rebound results, according to experts, from the lack of social distancing during the end of the year festivities and the crowds of the austral summer and Carnival, despite the fact that the latter were formally prohibited.

Some studies also point to the new variant of coronavirus from the Amazon, called P.1, twice more contagious, already detected in 17 states and causing global alarm.

Brazil, a country of 212 million inhabitants, It takes a month and a half of slow vaccination against the covid, due to a lack of dose: so far, 7.4 million Brazilians were vaccinated and only 2.3 million of them with the second dose.

This emergency “is not a surprise: it is due to not having prepared, because this scenario was planned. We knew there was a new variant and there must have been a lockdown, “Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBIM), told AFP.

This Thursday, Rio de Janeiro reimposed restrictions on bars, restaurants and beaches as of Friday for, according to its mayor Eduardo Paes, “prevent a repeat of the genocide” of 2020 in the Rio de Janeiro capital.

The state of San Pablo, the richest and most populated, will return on Saturday, for two weeks, to the “red phase” of restrictions, which allows the operation of health services, food, public transport and schools, but prohibits the opening of shopping centers, restaurants and show rooms.

In Brasilia and in the states of Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rondonia and Acre, among more than a dozen, the activity has already been reduced to essential services or the opening hours of shops have been limited, with possible night curfews.

Even the richest states with more infrastructure like Paraná and Santa Catarina (south) They are on “critical alert” for ICU bed occupancy.

However, Fiocruz warned that the current scenario “represents only the tip of the iceberg of a level of intense transmission” of the coronavirus.

The emergency and the lack of coordination by the federal government pushed mayors and governors to articulate on your own to buy vaccines.

State Health Secretaries called on Monday to implement a nationwide night curfew and a “lockdown” in the most critical areas.

But that position clashes with that of Bolsonaro, who promotes agglomerations with his followers, questions the use of masks and the effectiveness of vaccines and criticizes the authorities that apply measures of social isolation for their economic impact.

Now, the country simultaneously faces an aggravation of the pandemic and a new and strong slowdown in its economy.

The far-right president, with his sights set on the 2022 elections, said last week that governors who decree closures of activities “must pay” with their own budgets economic aid to the poorest population.

“This disagreement between federal and state has been one of the great problems, with a lot of politicization of the issue, and without a doubt that made the country one of the worst places to manage the pandemic,” said Ballalai.

