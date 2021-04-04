Dagestan police stopped at the border an equestrian campaign from Chechnya, which was moving deeper into the republic. The video recording and details of the incident are published Telegram-channel “Caucasian Knot”.

As specified, a column of horsemen with Chechen flags and shouts “Akhmat is power!” noticed in the Novolaksky district. The head of the local criminal investigation department immediately arrived at the scene. He tried to find out the intentions of the horsemen.

Subsequently, after talking with the police, the Chechens left. In which direction they continued to move is still unknown.

According to information “Caucasian Knot”, the horse trek headed to Novokuli, where, according to legend, the commander, the hero of the Caucasian War, Baysangur Benoevsky was buried.