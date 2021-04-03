A land that knows no borders, where the imaginary line that divides two nations almost does not exist and the inhabitants look unconcerned in the face of the pandemic that is hitting the world. That’s how it is Rivera, the city of Uruguay most affected by the coronavirus and whose public hospital is saturated.

The figures reveal the fragility of that corner of the northern Uruguayan border with Brazil and Covid-19 takes advantage of that Achilles heel to enter with its destructive potential and invade with the new Brazilian P-1 variant several departments (provinces) of the small neighboring country.

The result: chaotic. The Intensive Care Center of the Rivera public hospital is 100% occupied; doctors leaning their shoulders to a situation that is close to collapse; and a city that still seems oblivious to the lethality of Covid-19, despite the fact that 61 of the 100,000 inhabitants of the department died from it.

Porous border

Life in Rivera is not easy. This city is located on the dry border with Brazil and its inhabitants share a binational routine with those of neighboring Santana do Livramento: many live on one side and work on the other.

The separation is non-existent. Walking through the streets or driving a car changes country from one second to another without impediment, because there there is no customs, migration post or any control with these settlers who feel both Brazilian and Uruguayan and even speak the singular “portuñol”.

A vaccination center in a hospital in the city of Rivera, in Uruguay. Photo: REUTERS

From the beginning, experts and authorities sensed that Rivera was going to be his weak point. Measures such as the suspension of classes or the closure of duty-free shops, which were attended by thousands of Brazilians every day, until April 12, are in force there.

Too the military presence on routes was reinforced to request the document from someone who is about to enter or leave Rivera although, on the streets of the city, it is strange to come across a Brazilian or Uruguayan policeman.

The tranquility of the settlers – few with masks and other protective measures – is not reflected in the numbers.

Currently, Uruguay accumulates 108,188 positives (21,979 active), 360 in STI and 1,009 deaths. The Harvard index indicates that, while the country has 66.3 new cases in the last seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, Rivera moves at 145.27 and is the department that has been in the red zone the longest.

Few intensive therapy beds

The Departmental Hospital of Rivera lives days of stress, fear and frustration faced with the imminent possibility of not being able to respond to the sick, its director, Florencia Eula, explains to EFE.

Doctors and nurses give their all to care for covid patients. After leaving the rooms and after careful and meticulous disinfection, the protective suits fall off and finally reveal the human being behind.

A woman waits for news of a sick patient in the Intermediate Care area of ​​the Public Hospital of Rivera, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

Eula emphasizes that the center is currently “in a very worrying situation”, due to to the exponential increase in cases of the last few weeks.

The hospital he runs serves 65,000 users. However, it has 127 beds and only 7 of them for CTI, all busy in this days.

The advantage, he says, is that there is still the ability to transfer patients to other hospitals that make up the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), although he knows that the danger of not being able to do so in a short time is latent.

“We work every day to try to prevent it from arriving, but that is on the table and can happen at any time. Today we have beds available in other places to provide care that corresponds to critical patients, but if these numbers do not drop somewhere At the moment they will be completely filled and we will be unable to transfer patients “, he emphasizes.

In Rivera, 33% of the population has already been vaccinated. Photo: EFE

For Eula, if this situation is not stopped, the tragic moment will come when the doctors will have to decide who lives.

Bet on vaccines

The positive is that the authorities made it a priority for vaccines to arrive to those lands. Rivera is the department with the highest percentage of vaccinated people: almost 33% of its population received the first dose and 2.05% the second.

The problem is serious, the permeability of the border increases it, the Uruguayan measures are not reflected in the Brazilian ones and the population seems alienated and immersed in a bubble of apparent immunity that is not appreciated in the beds where many patients fight for their lives.

However, confidence in vaccines and the hope that behavior will change once and for all mean that this deadly cocktail can still be quenched and binational life can once again be as it is known: “The border of peace.”

By Federico Anfitti, EFE agency

