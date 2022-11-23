The Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched missile strikes and drone attacks on sites belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition, which has been stationed for decades in Iraqi Kurdistan, the autonomous region in northern Iraq.

On Sunday, Turkey launched a military operation against sites of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Iraq and Syria.

It seems that the Iraqi declaration is directed specifically at Iran, which confirmed earlier Wednesday its intention to continue confronting the “threat” emanating from the Iraqi region.

The border areas in Iraqi Kurdistan are under the control of the Peshmerga, which are special military forces in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but they are administratively affiliated to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

Statement of the Iraqi government after a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, headed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani:

• “The government decided to draw up a plan to redeploy the Iraqi border forces to hold the zero line along the borders with Iran and Turkey.”

• “This plan will be developed in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and the Ministry of Peshmerga.”

• “The Peshmerga Chief of Staff participated in the meeting.”

On Tuesday, a delegation of Peshmerga met representatives of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, and the two parties agreed on “a strategy aimed at strengthening border security,” according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government will send reinforcements from the Peshmerga to the border,” said Luck Ghafouri, spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, to “Agence France Presse.”

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that his country hopes “not to use Iraqi lands to threaten Iran’s security.”