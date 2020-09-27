Team India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Chahal has shared a special post for him on the birthday of Dhanashree, born in UAE on 27 September 1996. In this, he is sharing his heart’s talk with his fans. However, Chahal is not with him on this special occasion as he is currently busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. Chahal is part of the Royal Challengers team led by Virat Kohli. Chahal was instrumental in helping the team win the match against Hyderabad in the first match and was also named Man of the Match.

Chahal posted on Instagram that he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Love… May God make this special day full of love and happiness for you. Enjoy it a lot… I always say that the same thing that makes you happy also makes me happy. I love you… ‘Chahal has also shared cake and love emoji with this post.

Let us know that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree had shocked the fans by announcing their engagement on 8 August. Nobody had the idea that both of them are going to do something like this. Chahal shared a photo of Roca Ceremony on Instagram. Similarly, Dhanashree had also shared this function on her social media and informed her fans about it.

Talking about Dhanashree, she has studied medical, but by profession she is a YouTuber, recites Bollywood songs on her channel and also often conducts dance workshops. Dhanashree’s YouTube followers also number in the millions. Dhanashree’s dance videos also have millions of views. He also has his own dance company.

