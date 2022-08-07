Like every summer we are looking forward to organizing trips or holidays with our dog. Many destinations are maritime, so the question arises: can we go to the beach with the dog or do we risk being removed or even sanctioned? Being prepared helps us organize ourselves well and avoid unpleasant surprises.

Oipa (International Organization for Animal Protection) has created a vademecum to clarify:

1. Dogs on the beach: where and how

When planning a departure with our dog, let us always inquire if there are beaches that allow access to dogs in the destination established for our holidays;

2. Free beach or private bathroom

There are also restrictions on the free beaches: in addition to paying attention to the prohibition signs, we could inform us directly at the Municipality which are the bathrooms, if any, in which dogs are allowed. The private bathrooms, on the other hand, can dedicate areas, if not the entire area, to the four legs: in Italy there are many facilities equipped with five-star services;

3. Beware of sunburn

Just like us, even for dogs exposure to UVA rays can be dangerous: dogs with light coats or with short hair are the most exposed. Beware of hairless areas (nose, ears in particular). There are sunscreens on the market to protect dogs from sunburn;

4. Umbrellas and fresh water

Let’s equip ourselves so that our dog can rest peacefully in the shade. We avoid exposures during the hottest hours, especially with older dogs. The presence of a bowl of fresh water is fundamental;

5. Salt water

Beware of salt water: it can cause problems with the digestive system if ingested, but not only. the salt present in sea water can not only annoy the skin and under the paws, but, remaining in the dog’s hair after the water evaporates, can cause dermatitis: after a day at the beach, a nice rinsed with fresh water;

6. Towels and sand

Bring a dog towel to protect him from the hot sand which can also cause burns to the fingertips. Furthermore, sand can cause problems if ingested or if it slips into sensitive areas such as eyes and ears: careful cleaning will avoid problems;

7. Freedom, leash and muzzle

On the beach, the same rules of conduct apply that every good owner knows: the dog must be on a leash (in some beaches it is possible to leave the dogs free), you must always have a muzzle and equipment to collect physiological needs;

8. Respect public peace

It is important to remember that you are always responsible for your dog’s conduct. Even on the beach it must therefore be managed with respect for the other bathers;

9. Educational Bath Tips: Don’t force your dog to bathe

If your dog is not used to bathing, or has never seen the sea, it is a good idea to give him time to approach the water calmly and without forcing, so that he too can enjoy this moment of leisure and not is forced to do something he may be afraid of;

10. You love the sea, but is it the same for your dog?

Not for all dogs the beach can be a pleasant one: too many people, lack of adequate space, other dogs or, trivially, the fear of water. Always listen to your dogs, and don’t force them into situations that would only be stressful for them.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– New York, horse-drawn carriages in Central Park goodbye? The idea of ​​”electric cars” reappears

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– Thus a woman saves her elderly dog ​​by remaining on a roof of a house submerged by a flood

– Dog killed by Pit Bull in Arezzo, owner of the aggressive dog reported

– France, sighted a beluga in the Seine: second time in two months

– Shock in UK: Thousands of farmed chickens die from heat, investigation opened

– A man tackles the cheering crowd to prevent an injured dog from being trampled and carries him safely on his shoulder

– Dog and cat meet after a year apart, their reaction explains their wonderful relationship

– That silent date with the dog Monday

– Beethoven was found in Turin, a dog left alone in excrement and waste

– Dog left without food and water dies at home, a woman reported in Syracuse

– South Africa, rhino killings rise in the first half due to Asian demand for horns

– The stop to the selective culling of male chicks has been definitively approved

– Miranda and Fortuna, a pair of inseparable cats

– A moving video shows what love can do to a sad cat in a shelter

– Six puppies closed in a sack and thrown from a bridge, discovered because they were entangled in a branch. Only one female was saved

– Ukraine, at least 5 thousand dolphins have died in the Black Sea since the beginning of the war: “It’s an environmental tragedy”

– Porto Venere, the rescue dog Mia dies under the eyes of swimmers after a demonstration at sea

– Stray dog ​​Fred watches over the coffin of the person who adopted him five years ago

– The thrilling moment when a lost elderly dog ​​finds its owner

– He hears the meow of three cats stuck in a farmhouse roof and calls the police to save them

– Galak, the dog “friend” of the faithful of San Giovanni Rotondo, was killed. Shot to death

– Begging with dog in Turin, a pregnant female in poor health has been saved

– Two-year-old girl and the dog left locked in the car in the heat on Lake Garda, saved by the carabinieri

– The cat Geó, love under the hedge

– The lock on the refrigerator, the hunger for love of bulimia and the dachshund dog Attila

– From New York to Venice (and beyond): the journey around the world of the three sponge cakes, mocaccino and donut