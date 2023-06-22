Oxygen on the Titan submarine missing in the Atlantic Ocean ended at 14:08 Moscow time

Oxygen supplies on the missing Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean ended on Thursday, June 22, at 14:08 Moscow time. This is reported RIA News.

According to experts, the crew members of the submerged boat could stretch the oxygen reserves for a certain period. However, there is currently no new information on search success.

When the bathyscaphe disappeared

A submersible called “Titan” with five tourists on board went on an excursion to the liner “Titanic” that sank in the Atlantic on the afternoon of June 18. According to the Boston Coast Guard, he stopped communicating after 1 hour and 45 minutes after diving four kilometers deep. From the moment of descent under water, the people in the bathyscaphe should have had enough oxygen for 96 hours.

96 hours assigned to rescue the crew of the bathyscaphe

Immediately after the disappearance of the submarine, search and rescue operations began in the Atlantic Ocean. At present, over the site of the sinking of the Titanic is still located a flotilla of at least ten ships, two robotic submarines and several aircraft, scanning the ocean for any sign of the missing submersible.

The United States has contributed a C-130 military transport aircraft, and Canada has provided a Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft. The search is still underway about 900 miles from Cape Cod on the US Atlantic coast. The Canadian research vessel Polar Prince is also participating in the search and rescue operation. On the second day of the search, one of the members of the rescue crew thanked all those who are not indifferent for trying to contact the team and find out the latest news. Diver Rory Golden asked everyone to think positively.

The reactions and offers of help from all over the world are truly amazing and show the real kindness of people at a time like this. Rory Goldendiver

Reasons for the disappearance

Since the disappearance of the bathyscaphe from the radar, experts have tried to guess the reasons for what happened. According to various versions, it could be a failure of the electronics or the device getting into a strong undercurrent with a release into an inaccessible place. Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry believed that the bathyscaphe could be stuck among the wreckage of the Titanic.

He [батискаф] could get stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic. It really could have led to a catastrophic accident. Chris Parryretired British Rear Admiral

Former rescue ship captain Sean Tortora, in an interview with reporters, expressed doubts that the ship would be found in time, given that oxygen was supposed to end on Thursday, June 22, at 14:08 Moscow time.

Minimal hopes for a positive outcome emerged Wednesday afternoon when a Canadian P-3 aircraft equipped with sonar detected intermittent knocks that experts hoped were coming from the crew of the Titan. Knocks were heard from under the water approximately at the place where the disappeared submarine dived. They sounded with a clear interval of 30 minutes. However, experts soon assumed that it could only be the sounds of the ocean.

Submersible “Titan”, on which five tourists descended to the wreckage of the “Titanic” Photo: ABACA / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

The chairman of the St. Petersburg club of submariners and veterans of the Navy, captain of the first rank of the reserve, Igor Kurdin, said that in case of accidents on submarines and deep-sea vehicles, a transponder is usually turned on, which can respond to requests via hydroacoustic communication.

Or just go signals that resemble the beat of a metronome. They can be tracked by nearby ships Igor KurdinChairman of the St. Petersburg club of submariners and veterans of the Navy, captain of the first rank of the reserve

Kudrin explained that if the bathyscaphe has not yet surfaced using emergency ballast release, then it should be assumed that it sank. It is quite possible that there was a depressurization of the hull at the time of immersion, and the apparatus filled with water, the veteran of the Navy stated.

Why the missing “Titan” can not be saved

As reported Daily Mail citing experts, the transition of people from the missing bathyscaphe to another submarine under water is impossible, since the Titan does not have the appropriate mechanisms. Even if they are discovered, a complex operation using a remotely controlled vehicle will be required to rescue them. With it, it will be possible to attach a cable to the bathyscaphe and pull it to the surface, which will take several hours.

It will take a long time, hours, to go down to the bottom, and then attach a lifeline Stephen McGintyauthor of The Dive: The Untold Story of the World’s Deepest Submarine Rescue

According to him, it all depends on whether the bathyscaphe is found on time and at what depth it is. The rescue operation, according to experts, will take at least 24 hours from the moment the underwater vehicle was discovered.

Finding a bathyscaphe lost in the depths is not an easy task, concluded the former chairman of the Special Underwater Committee, Vice Admiral of the Reserve of the Russian Navy, Doctor of Technical Sciences Tengiz Borisov in an interview with Lenta.ru. For this purpose, it is necessary to take the bearing from several points. In addition, the task is complicated by searching at great depths at a speed of unmanned vehicles no more than three knots.

See also The theater and dance reviews of the week: the new by Rodrigo García does not disappoint, the best contemporary Catalan scene and dance to understand Europe Therefore, it will take quite a long time to discover the bathyscaphe Tengiz Borisovsubmariner

Is it possible to help the crew if the bathyscaphe is discovered

Experts note that the crew members of the sunken bathyscaphe could try to stretch the amount of oxygen for a longer period, avoiding conversations. At the same time, it is possible that oxygen ended even before the set time of 96 hours. In addition, even if an underwater vehicle is found, it will take at least several hours to extract it from the depths of the ocean.

If they get stuck badly, UAVs are unlikely to be able to push them out so that they get out. They are likely to make the situation even worse. I think that, unfortunately, there will not be enough time for this. God forbid I’m wrong Tengiz Borisovsubmariner

With this agreed and Syracuse University Professor Emeritus Jeff Carson. The professor also expressed concern over the fact that trying to find the location of the bathyscaphe from unidentified noises could distract rescuers and divert the search from the area that really needs to be explored if the source of the noise was not a ship.

Terrible consequences for tourists aboard the Titan

U.S. Navy veteran Dale Mole has warned of dire health consequences for missing tourists in the Atlantic Ocean. He described a “hostile” environment aboard commercial submersibles – according to him, passengers face oxygen depletion, toxic levels of carbon dioxide and falling temperatures. The missing Titan is equipped with a carbon dioxide scrubber, but most ships have limited capacity. In addition, there is a risk of hypothermia due to low temperatures in the depths of the ocean, as well as hyperventilation caused by panic attacks.

Research vessel Deep Energy, helping to search for the bathyscaphe “Titan” Photo: US Coast Guard / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Mole called the rescue of the passengers of the bathyscaphe a race against time. In addition, he admitted that tourists can die from rupture of blood vessels due to pressure.

“When people are in a sealed space, most people think about oxygen, but carbon dioxide is a big concern,” the expert said.

Who is on board the Titan?

It is known that on board the disappeared bathyscaphe “Titan” is a British billionaire and researcher, founder of Action Group, Hamish Harding. The 58-year-old businessman is called a key figure in the international aircraft industry.

According to his relatives, Harding is a fan of extreme travel. In 2021, he explored the Mariana Trench, and in 2022 he went into space on the ship of Amazon Internet company founder Jeff Bezos. He managed to fly around the Earth through the South and North Poles.

Another billionaire on Titan is one of the richest men in Pakistan, 48-year-old Shahzada Dawood. His 19-year-old son Suleiman is also on board.

The Dawood family is one of the most influential in Pakistan and has close ties to the UK. According to the Daily Mail, the family lives in a mansion in Surrey. Shahzada’s father, Hussain, 79, is chairman of fertilizer company Dawood Hercules Corporation.

The fourth member of the crew was the French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeole, who is considered the world’s leading expert on the Titanic. He is Director of the Underwater Research Program at Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic, Inc. Earlier, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, the navigator spoke openly about the dangers of diving under water.

When you are very deep underwater, you will die before you know anything is happening, so it’s not a problem. Paul Henri NargeoleFrench explorer

Finally, the fifth missing tourist on the Titan is the founder of the dive company OceanGate Stockton Rush. His company owns the disappeared bathyscaphe. A man from childhood was interested in research and dreamed of going into space. At the age of 14, he learned to scuba dive because he wanted to explore the ocean.

The wife of one of the tourists has a connection with the victims of the Titanic

As it became known, the wife of Stockton Rush has a relationship with the victims of the crash of the Titanic. She is a descendant of the tycoon Isidor Strauss and his wife Ida, who were on the ship on the day of the tragedy. The wife of the owner of the bathyscaphe, Wendy Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of the couple who died in 1912. The Strauss couple is called the richest of all the victims of the sinking of the Titanic.

According to the archives, Strauss and his wife were first-class passengers. Survivors of the disaster recalled that the magnate refused a place in a lifeboat, giving it up to women and children waiting for an opportunity to escape. At the same time, Ida refused to leave her husband and stayed with him until the end. At that time, the couple had been married for 40 years.