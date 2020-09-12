Chess seating, lack of social occasions and conventional concert events, minimal variety of friends – “Kinotavr” -2020 has began and shall be held in an ascetic mode. Nevertheless, enhanced epidemiological measures aren’t in place in Sochi all over the place, and guests to the present are skeptical about lots of the necessities. Izvestia appreciated the brand new pageant format.

Distance as a premonition

The thirty first Kinotavr is the primary main post-quarantine movie pageant in Russia, and the remainder will study from its expertise and errors. Overseas, Venice has change into an identical touchstone. There, by the way in which, on the opening day of “Kinotavr” the participant of the “Kitoboy” contest Philip Yuriev acquired the primary prize within the Giornate degli Autori program. And as we speak everyone seems to be anticipating awards from the Venetian worldwide jury for Andrei Konchalovsky’s Expensive Comrades, who will then shut Kinotavr.

Opening ceremony of the thirty first Open Russian Movie Competition “Kinotavr” in Sochi Photograph: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Normally, the pageant life has resumed, however, in fact, with restrictions. So, in Sochi, aside from film exhibits, press conferences and some aspect occasions, nothing is deliberate. However for some motive, this system “Cinema on the Sq.” has been preserved, the place abnormal viewers are proven primarily the hits of the final season, however totally free. In entrance of an enormous display within the viewers seats, individuals sit by way of one, however across the fenced area till late within the night there may be nonetheless a crowd of townspeople, the place no distance is noticed. Simply as there is no such thing as a it when flying to Sochi: there are uncontrolled queues at airports, and other people on airplanes are like herring in a financial institution. A minimum of take the coronavirus take a look at instantly after receiving your baggage.

Conferences with out gloves

This time, the pageant friends are a lot smaller than traditional. And all the things has been finished in order that they depart the territory of the pageant as little as attainable. Ideally, the contributors of the present ought to spend all a number of days within the space barely bigger than the stadium area.

It’s now not attainable to easily come to movies with accreditation: you could specifically e-book a spot, sit solely on it, and those that booked however didn’t come (or had been late) must skip the following two periods: this system will block it. These sanctions confuse the general public, but when such a safety know-how works efficiently (it has not been used anyplace earlier than), then in Russia it might should face this greater than as soon as. However, carrying masks on the pageant is continually reminded, however not insisted. Subsequently, within the stuffy ambiance of Sochi, everybody decides for himself whether or not to put on it or not. Nobody was seen carrying gloves. In line with the cinematic behavior, everybody hugs and kisses after they meet, after which joke in regards to the virus.

Actresses Varvara Shmykova, Irina Gorbacheva and Irina Nosova (left to proper) on the Star Observe earlier than the opening ceremony Photograph: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

“Kinotavr” opened with congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin (learn by Deputy Minister of Tradition Maxim Ksenzov) and Minister of Tradition Olga Lyubimova (video message). The minister didn’t conceal the truth that the occasions aren’t straightforward, however she famous the necessity to maintain the pageant offline: “This is essential for the Russian movie trade, as a result of that is the place many initiatives start their life,” she mentioned. Ksenzov additionally spoke in regards to the unusual feeling of what was taking place from the stage: “It is a particular expertise, I hope we are going to keep in mind it for a very long time, however we are going to by no means expertise such sensations once more”.

“Not like that” in entrance of barbed wire

The primary award of Kinotavr was the honorary prize to Andrey Khrzhanovsky “For excellent contribution to cinema and overcoming the boundaries between various kinds of cinema artwork”. The animation grasp sarcastically famous that when he learn this formulation, he imagined some sort of sailor who, below bullets on the battlefield, gnaws by way of barbed wire. : “The boundaries between kinds of cinema don’t have to be overcome, as a result of they’re open, – mentioned Khrzhanovsky. – and that is one of the best mannequin for all states and governments. “

“Kinotavr” opened with a brand new movie by the director “The Nostril, or the Conspiracy of“ Not Such ”, essentially the most complicated, elementary work primarily based on the opera“ The Nostril ”by Dmitry Shostakovich and his“ Antiformalist District ”. Combining documentary scenes with animation, Khrzhanovsky not solely actualizes the motion of Gogol’s story, but in addition turns genius Russian writers and composers into our contemporaries. Creativity is free from the boundaries of time and area, and the considered the artist, just like the viewer, can transfer in any path. And if our reply is required to Nolan’s “argument”, then there he’s, Khrzhanovsky’s masterpiece with imprecise rolling prospects, however robust causes to take a spot within the historical past of Russian artwork.

Director Oksana Karas (middle) on the opening ceremony of the thirty first Kinotavr Open Russian Movie Competition in Sochi Photograph: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

This time there are 13 movies within the competitors of the pageant, together with 4 debuts. Six movies had been shot by ladies – right here “Kinotavr” has lengthy met all the necessities of the “new ethics”, which, by the way in which, was brazenly ridiculed from the stage on the opening ceremony. Among the many favorites of the competitors are “Convention” by Ivan Tverdovsky (like “Kitoboy”, it was additionally proven in Venice), “Deeper!” Mikhail Segal, “Inform her” by Alexander Molochnikov, “Three” by Anna Melikyan and “Physician Liza” by Oksana Karas. The competitors shall be judged by a jury led by Boris Khlebnikov.

In fact, the scenario on the sidelines is a bit nervous. On the one hand, the normal sea, solar and one of the best Russian cinema – that is the very “Kinotavr”, which is anticipated and which units the cinematic style for the yr forward. However, everybody understands that the virus has not been defeated, and it’s sufficient carelessness or accident, how an outbreak can occur proper through the occasion. It’s unclear what to do then, however everybody hopes that the unprecedented precautions had been taken by the Kinotavr administration and personally by its president Alexander Rodnyansky for a motive. In any other case, the cinematic style this yr must be decided by another person.