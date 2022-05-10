UD Las Palmas arrives in a great moment of form for the match against Alcorcón. A key meeting to continue aspiring to continue fighting for a place in promotion in which none of the teams involved is dismounted.

The yellows, after being forced to overcome a wall of nine points on March 12, chose to forget about the promotion and consider shorter goals, one week from expiration. The anxiety was reduced and since then they have reaped a streak of 20 points out of a possible 24 that have allowed him to get hooked on the fight although always with the feeling of being one slip away from seeing oneself too far.

However, these short sights have managed to maintain the spirit and now the eyes point to Santo Domingo. With the wind at your back spirits are buoyed by the six wins and two draws that fill the mood sails before visiting a rival who has never beaten in his field.

That spirit that at the time had the face of Sadiku and Kirian, although always under the leadership of the captain, Jonathan Viera. Who in the last four games has taken a step forward when the team needed it.

Viera’s figure fills everything. Despite not having scored on a play since January 9, the 21st was present. Against Cartagena and Leganés he did it from a penalty. And when the team needed it the most, they met again with a goal in play. In the last three games he got the one that opened the scoring: against Ibiza, against Malaga and against Mirandés.

When the minutes matter the most, due to accumulated fatigue and the moment of the season, Viera resolves with the astonishing tranquility of a veteran who knows he owns the game. He scored subtly in Can Misses and in Gran Canaria against the Malacitanos. Unlike the one he scored against Mirandés when he burst the ball to mark his former teammate Lizoain for the top corner.

But not only is there the contribution in front of the goal. Against Eibar he gave Sadiku the 1-1 goal on a silver platter, and against Mirandés he would launch another shot against the wood just before scoring the 1-0. Not in vain, It is with Jesé, the team’s top scorer and assistant.

Jonathan Viera, therefore, demonstrates his quality and leadership for yet another year. He looks like the owner of the ball in any beach party. He orders the game to stop when he notices that the back and forth rhythm is not appropriate and he hits the attack with fire when he smells blood.

So that the captain, who was always there, is once again the protagonist of the summaries scoring and being the smile that appears in the photos. And it is that when the ball is brought from home by number 21, Las Palmas is closer to winning.