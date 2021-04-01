Through Decree 226/2021, which was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday, the Government led by Alberto Fernández provided the necessary structure to the Casa Patria Grande “President Néstor Carlos Kirchner” so that it fulfills “the mission of promoting the integration of the Latin American peoples in cultural, political, economic and social terms and to constitute a special space for youth.”

In this way, after having been dismantled during the government of Mauricio Macri and turned into the “Creative House of the South”, a space to promote creative initiatives, the luxurious house of Retiro takes up the same objective with which it started in February 2011, when the then president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner made the inauguration in a massive ceremony a few months after the death of former president Néstor Kirchner.

However, the activities carried out in that space located at Carlos Pellegrini 1289 were the opposite. Is that the building became a basic unit, where The Cámpora installed a school for militants K. There were presentations of books, samples and courses, but always with an ultraofficialist profile.

Now, thanks to the impulse of Alberto Fernández, who not only gave it back the name of Casa Patria Grande “President Néstor Carlos Kirchner, but also made it return to the orbit of the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Macri had moved it to the sphere of Culture), the body returns to its original function.

As indicated in the document, in accordance with the assigned objectives and “their management requirements”, the organization was provided with a structure of “first and second operational levels”, which allows “the incorporation of various positions belonging to said organization.”

Néstor Kirchner House Mural: before and after. city ​​of buenos aires The before and after of the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner, the former mansion of La Cámpora in Capital before and after the mural of the nestor kirchner house

Among the actions for the Directorate for the Promotion of Regional Integration, the planning and management of “intensive training cycles for young leaders from various fields, in matters of agency competence “and the” management of plans and programs “destined” for education and training, especially for the youth sectors. “

As explained in Article 5 of the text, “the expenditure required to comply with this measure” (estimates or official figures have not yet transcended) will be covered with “the budgetary credits assigned to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation. “.

In June 2020, Alberto Fernández appointed as leader of the Casa Patria Grande Matías Capeluto, a political scientist at the University of Buenos Aires who has spent the last few years studying Latin American issues and activating in Red Por Buenos Aires, an interblock founded in 2018 by Felipe Solá, Facundo Moyano, Victoria Donda and the Evita Movement.

Meanwhile, in October of that same year, the digital files and part of the physical documents corresponding to what was once the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), a body from which Mauricio Macri separated Argentina in March 2019. Said heritage arrived from Quito, next to the statue of former president Néstor Kirchner, which now shines in the Néstor Kirchner Cultural Center.

DB