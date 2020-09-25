Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned whether it is appropriate to conduct assembly elections in Bihar amid the glare of corona virus in the country? Raut said that due to the epidemic, such a situation has arisen in the country, which was never there before. He questioned, “Is the corona virus now over?” Is the situation right for holding elections? ”

Let us tell you that the Election Commission has announced the dates of Bihar assembly elections on Friday. According to this, elections will be held in the state in three phases. On October 28, voting will be held in 71 seats in the first phase, while on November 3, voting will be held in 94 seats in the second phase, and on November 7, in the third phase, voting will be held in 78 seats. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. The Commission has set many rules for this election going to be held in the Corona era.

Sanjay Raut said that the agricultural bills passed by the Parliament will not affect the Bihar elections, because the state will vote only on the basis of caste and religion. On the question of the issue of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar elections, the Shiv Sena MP alleged, “The government has nothing to say about development or good governance”.

He said, “What happened to the CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case? Bihar’s Director General of Police resigned and is now going to contest the assembly elections.

Significantly, former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has been on the target of non-BJP parties in Maharashtra since the demand for CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He left the post on Tuesday night and took VRS, which is being speculated to enter his election.

