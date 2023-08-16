The speeches came on the occasion of the 87th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese rule, which lasted from 1910 to 1945, and is a public holiday in South Korea as well.

The agency reported that Kim said in his speech to Putin that the friendship between the two countries began in World War II with victory over Japan and now “fully demonstrates their strength and invincibility in the struggle to break the colonialists’ hegemony and oppressive practices.”

“I am firmly convinced that friendship and solidarity will further develop into an extended strategic relationship in line with the requirements of the new era,” the agency quoted Kim as saying in his message.

Putin, for his part, pledged in his letter to Kim to strengthen bilateral ties. “I am confident that we will strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields for the benefit of the two peoples and the firm stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and the entire Northeast Asia,” North Korean Central News Agency reported.

American comment

• Vedant Patel, spokesman for the US State Department, said on Tuesday that Washington remains “deeply concerned” about North Korea’s assistance to Russia’s efforts in its war on Ukraine.

• The US official confirmed that his country believes that Moscow is seeking to increase its cooperation with Pyongyang.

• Patel added in a press briefing, “Any kind of security cooperation or arms deals between North Korea and Russia would certainly be in violation of a set of United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

• The presidents of South Korea, the United States and Japan are scheduled to discuss security cooperation in the issues of North Korea and Ukraine and other issues during a tripartite summit on August 18 in Camp David.