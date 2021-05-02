Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “Navy” has gone through several stages since its inception in 1968, and the real boom of the naval forces was during the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the Navy on the second of May 1983, so the second of May was considered a day for the Navy that it celebrates every Year.

On this occasion, the Executive Department of Defense Communications prepared a report on this occasion, in which it confirmed that the Navy, which is one of the main branches of our armed forces, received great attention in terms of including it in the framework of the strategic plans for armament. High efficiency that meets the demands of operations according to the latest available global military technology, as this armament is based on deep technical studies that take into account the integration of our naval forces with other branches of the armed forces and work within the framework of the joint arms battle. The report indicated that the Naval Forces are celebrating many years of many accomplishments, since they devolved upon themselves that modernization and development should not be limited to a weapon or equipped in itself, and that this development in armament is accompanied by an evolution in thought, absorption and an evolution in performance so that the naval forces always remain up to the size of the responsibility The great and distinctive responsibilities entrusted to them, and the naval forces are proceeding with steady steps, sincere determination and solid will to always keep up with modernity and enjoy the generous care of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him. He emphasized that the ambition of the naval forces to reach the desired level remains firmly entrenched in the military conscience of the navy as well as in the military conscience of the armed forces. He explained that the interest and this responsibility of the Ministry of Defense must be accompanied by great interest through work, perseverance, diligence, diligence, and the relentless pursuit of learning. Today’s world is changing and its events are fast and constantly evolving. Clear and explicit, defending the homeland is a great responsibility that needs diligence, work, diligence, development and obedience to the rulers.

Ambition of the Navy

The report stated that the Supreme Military Command is on its way and on the same firm approach keen to support and strengthen plans to modernize and develop the capabilities of the Navy and ensure that it continues to keep pace with the latest in the era of weapons, equipment and technologies and everything that would enhance its capabilities to contribute to strengthening the policy of the United Arab Emirates calling For peace and harmony, renouncing violence, terrorism and aggression, building bridges of cooperation and harmony among the countries of the world, and respecting the rights of neighbors while adhering to its principles that call for resolving issues by peaceful means, and in its power it is a support for the brother and an aid to the friend. The report emphasized that the ambition of the naval forces to reach the desired level to achieve maritime control over our territorial sea and our economic waters and our vital interests in the sea is fixed in the military conscience of the navy and will remain firmly rooted as it is firmly entrenched in the military conscience of our armed forces in general. A comprehensive strategy for modernizing the Navy. The report reviewed the rapid development of our naval forces in their defense systems and efficiency in accordance with the latest global systems and technologies, as part of a comprehensive strategy to modernize our maritime fleet and strengthen it with advanced national industries. The capabilities of the UAE Navy have witnessed a rapid development in the wake of the programs it recently organized to acquire the latest equipment in the maritime armament sector and the most prominent modern ships and boats within its naval fleet.

‘Intimate boat’

Inaugurated the leadership boat of the Facilities Protection Agency “Hamim”, which is entering service for the Armed Forces of the Vital Facilities and Coastal Protection Agency, and was manufactured and equipped with a strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company and one of the most prestigious international companies in the fields of military shipbuilding.

Abu Dhabi Class

Al-Fattan Shipbuilding Corporation announced the delivery of a multi-purpose warship called “Abu Dhabi Class” with a length of 92 meters, in addition to the company manufacturing two other ships of 55 meters each called “Falaj 2”.

“Underwater Training Center”

The Economic Balance Council chose to cooperate with the “Thales” group and to use its experience in the field of simulating underwater war exercises through the establishment of the Underwater Training Center at the Maritime Training School in Tawila. The center seeks to employ the capabilities of Thales, being a world leader in sonar systems and products for the Navy, to provide initial training through a general sonar simulator (surface ship, helicopter, marine reconnaissance and submarine), in addition to a completely realistic simulation with real-time processing and sonar devices. High-precision operational and modeling of the equipment previously provided by the group to the UAE Navy.

Through all this, the Navy aims to support it in training current and future generations of naval cadres working in the field of underwater warfare.

Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Maritime College

It is considered an academic edifice and a factory to prepare, train and qualify young national cadres who are capable of knowledge, knowledge and self-confidence to carry out their duty within the ranks of our valiant armed forces to the fullest, with full dedication and sincerity.

The boat is “brave”

The “brave” boat of the Vital Facilities and Coastal Protection Authority was inaugurated at the Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX”. The boat, which is considered a distinct example of the quality of the national military industries, will join the National Naval Fleet, enhancing the capabilities of the UAE Navy. The length of “Shuja”, which was manufactured by the national company “Al Bawardi Damen”, is 50 meters long, and its speed reaches 22 knots.

The Emirati “Saadiyat” ship

The Emirati “Saadiyat” multi-mission ship was inaugurated, marking its joining of the service in the Naval Forces Fleet. The ship, which was manufactured by the UAE National Corporation for the Manufacture of Military Ships, performs several tasks, including providing logistical support to marine groups and formations, and securing the transport of forces and marine supplies and medical evacuation. It is 71 meters in length and 14 meters in width.

The Baynunah missile boat

The “Hili” missile boat is the product of bright national minds and strong Emirati arms. It is a national industry par excellence that affirms that we are the masters of the seas for decades. The profession of ships and boats is the ancestral profession that remains a timeless symbol and a long heritage that our country is proud of, generation after generation. The length of the boat is 72 meters and is considered the sixth in the Baynunah project, which included the construction of five ships previously joined to the naval fleet of our armed forces, and it contains advanced fire systems and is equipped with the latest combat systems of various tasks.