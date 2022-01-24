Sharjah (WAM)

January 25 represents a great and important occasion in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, during which we recall the qualitative achievements of the Emirate thanks to a generous leader who gave his thought and wisdom to serve his children, and made Sharjah, under his wise leadership and insightful vision, take firm and confident steps on the path of excellence and leadership. Half a century ago, the Emirate of Sharjah was on a date with a historical transformation and a new developmental turning point that builds its bright future when His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah took over the reins of government to start work and achievement, and a renewed era of development, construction, development and modernization took place throughout the emirate Over the past 50 years, Sharjah has witnessed a civilized renaissance, progress and prosperity in all areas and sectors of work, production and life.

The morning of January 25, 1972, marked a significant day in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, when an emergency meeting of the Al Qawasim family was called, during which the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was approved. At that time, His Highness addressed the audience, saying: “Help me to be a righteous son to your eldest, a faithful brother to the middle of you, and a loving father to the youngest of you.” On this humanitarian approach, genuine commitment and great interest in all family members, and integrated and sustainable community development in its various aspects, five whole decades have passed during which the “Sultan of Sharjah” was, as His Highness spoke for the first time as a gentle and continuous ruler who leads the ship with science, wisdom and knowledge, and as the honorable family chose His Highness to bear full responsibility To the human being and even to the protection of the environment as a whole, so that the Emirate of Sharjah succeeds in achieving the stability and advancement of society by paying attention to education, roots, assets, heritage, customs and proper education, and for the Emirate to become one of the leading and prestigious places in achieving human well-being in all its educational, family, community, economic, religious, cultural, health, sports and other aspects.

On October 9, 1972, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced through Sharjah Radio the discovery of oil in Sharjah amid great joy from all citizens. His Highness named the field in which the drilling and oil discovery was made “Mubarak”, in honor of From His Highness to bring blessings and goodness to the people of Sharjah. On November 4, 1975, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah gave an important historical speech on the occasion of the opening of the Traffic Department building. It included a number of decisions that supported moving towards achieving complete unity. The most prominent of these decisions were: merging the police and public security departments in Sharjah into the Ministry of Interior, and merging the justice departments into the Ministry of Justice. merging Sharjah Radio with the Ministry of Information, merging the Telecommunications Department into the Ministry of Communications, abolishing the National Guard as the Sharjah Defense Force, and merging its members into the Ministry of Interior.

On November 6, 1975, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah addressed the march in support of historical decisions in support of the federal entity. His Highness, holding the Union flag in his hand near the pole on which the flag of Sharjah was raised, addressed the audience, saying: “This country has one president and one flag. Let us apply the saying.” Indeed, we replace the flag of Sharjah with the raising of the federal flag, and we raise the flag of the Union high above all institutions and departments in Sharjah.”

On April 7, 1979, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated Khorfakkan Port to be a vital supply and export artery and a container port. The port created a wide commercial and economic movement and provided job opportunities for people.

Declaration of the culture revolution

On April 18, 1979, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah released his famous saying: “It is time to stop the concrete revolution in the country, to be replaced by the Cultural Revolution.” This came during the performance of the play “The Wonder Company” which was to be presented by the National Youth Theater Troupe in Africa Hall. On April 21, 1979, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the new Sharjah International Airport to be an air artery linking the emirate to the world.

On October 20, 1979, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services as the first specialized city for people with disabilities. The modern city included five social institutions: care and accommodation, the Intellectual Education Foundation, the Hope and Light Institute, and the Literacy and Rehabilitation Institute.

On October 30, 1979, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the largest and most modern Al Jazeera Park at that time to provide its entertainment and educational services through games for children, and to be a distinct family outlet for the family. Entertainment and educational projects developed for the Emirate of Sharjah to include many of them, and the emirate became a modern and spacious emirate for all. On December 31, 1979 AD, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah announced that the industrial planning plan had become fruitful, as the planning of the industrial zone for light industries had begun to emerge and factories were being built and started their work and industrial development continued in the emirate, and it now owns a number of major industrial areas that include thousands of factories and various companies domains.

On April 30, 1981, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Department of Culture and Guidance to be specialized in the affairs of culture, arts, sports, heritage and media. Sharjah, and other specialized institutions. On January 18, 1982, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the first edition of the Arab Book Fair at the Expo Center in Sharjah. Al Jamila, which included the works of male and female artists of the Emirates Society for Fine Arts.

On June 20, 1982, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the commemorative plaque in the oil and gas production complex that was discovered in the Sajaa area in Sharjah, to form support for the resources of the Emirate of Sharjah and contribute to its progress and welfare of the population and the completion of the integrated infrastructure, and its goodness extends with previous discoveries for the benefit of the emirate and its people.

On March 1, 1984, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the first National Arts Festival as an integrated artistic event, and the festival included art exhibitions, seminars, poetry and various lectures. – The first session of the Sharjah Theater Days. Under the patronage and follow-up of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the first session of the Sharjah Theater Days was opened on March 20, 1984, which came to build a theatrical renaissance in Sharjah, and the days continued to attend to be one of the main stations of the theater. Various festivals were added, such as school, desert, university, youth and Khaleeji theater. – The first festival of children’s culture. On February 9, 1985, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the first festival for the culture of the child, in an initiative that was the first of its kind under the slogan “Children First.” His Highness said at the opening of the festival: “The child is the leader of the future, and attention to him must be in the first plans and directions. Any society wants good for itself.

Academic and honorary certificates

Among the most prominent academic certificates obtained by His Highness during his scientific career: a doctorate in history from the University of Exeter, Britain, in 1985, and a doctorate in history from Durham University, Britain, in 1999. His Highness also obtained membership in the University of Cambridge, Britain in 2004, and membership in the Academy of Sciences, Lisbon, Portugal 2013. At the level of an honorary doctorate, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has been awarded a large number of these high-level degrees in a number of disciplines, and from various universities around the world, and among the most prominent honorary doctorate degrees awarded to His Highness are an honorary doctorate in sciences – Pakistan 1983 AD and in law – Khartoum Sudan 1986 AD. In Literature – Exeter, Britain, 1993, and in History – Moscow, Russia, 1994. In education – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2001 AD, in the arts and humanities – Edinburgh, Scotland in 2001 AD, in law – London 2003 AD, in administration – Mac Master, Britain 2004 AD, and an honorary doctorate, in appreciation of His Highness’ great interest in spreading culture and science from Yerevan – Armenia 2005 AD. In natural medicine from New Mexico – USA in 2006, in philosophy from Tübingen – Germany in 2006, in administration in Amman Jordan 2008 AD, in literature – London Britain in 2008, in humanities – Cairo Egypt in 2009, honorary fellowship of the Royal College – London 2009 AD, and an honorary doctorate in recognition of a person named by His Highness in supporting education and culture from Kanazawa – Japan 2010 and an honorary doctorate in recognition of His Highness’s achievements in politics and economy from Seoul – South Korea 2011, in arts, literature, philosophy and human studies – Paris, France 2012, in social sciences – Cairo 2015 and in cultural relations and education – Kerala India 2017, and an honorary doctorate, in recognition And in honor of His Highness’ cultural and literary contributions – Coimbra, Portugal 2018, and in urban and regional development – Turin, Italy 2019 AD. An honorary doctorate, in appreciation of His Highness’s efforts in supporting culture and scientific research – Madrid, Spain 2019 AD, and an honorary doctorate in theater – Khartoum, Sudan 2020. – The cultural personality, in appreciation of the great position that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah deserves and for what His Highness has presented in various cultural, educational, sports, heritage, theatrical, scientific and social fields, and others. The most prominent of these choices that present another aspect of His Highness’s efforts to support, develop and advance in many areas: The Cultural Personality of the Year at the Al-Qurain Cultural Festival – Kuwait 2004 and the Distinguished Personality of the Year

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award – Dubai 2004 AD, Cultural Personality of the Year – Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Award – Abu Dhabi 2010 AD, Sports Creativity Award, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award – Dubai 2010 AD, Heritage Personality of the Year – Arab Center for Tourism Media – Sharjah 2013 AD, Theatrical Personality of the Year – Festival The Gulf Theater – Sharjah 2014, the Asian Personality of the Year – the Asian Chess Federation 2014, and the Cultural Personality of the Year – the Palestinian Zahrat Al-Madaen Festival 2015. Deserved prizes. Among the most important awards received by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah are the Rashid Prize for Academic Excellence – Dubai 1989, the World Health Organization Prize for International Tobacco Control – Abu Dhabi 2015 AD, the Sheikha Fatima Prize for Motherhood and Childhood – Abu Dhabi, 2018 AD, the Landscape Magazine Appreciation Award Sharjah 2019 AD, and the Giving Journey Award – Foundation Arab Thought, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2016. His Highness also received a number of other awards from outside the country, including: the Prize for the Protection of Islamic Cultural Heritage Istanbul – Turkey 2000 AD, the King Faisal International Prize – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 2002 AD, the Princess Fatima Ismail Prize – Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt 2008 AD, and the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information Award – Khartoum, Republic of Sudan 2011 AD, Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz Appreciation Award – Riyadh 2012 AD, Gulf School Theater Pioneers Award – Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain 2012 AD, London Book Fair Award 2017 AD, Arab Excellence Award for Supporting Poetic Creativity – Cairo 2020, necklaces and medals.

city ​​keys

In appreciation of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his great contributions in various social, literary and cultural fields and relations between the UAE and the rest of the world. countries of the Arab world. Presenting the key to the city is a global tradition with great symbolism to express the important social, humanitarian and developmental roles played by the celebrated figure and presented by the city’s mayor. On May 6, 1976, His Highness arrived in San Francisco in the United States of America, where he was received by the mayor of the city and honored by giving him the key to the city in appreciation of His Highness’ great roles in many social and cultural fields inside and outside the Emirates. On July 10, 2003, His Excellency José Torres Otado, Mayor of the Spanish city of Granada presented the key to the city to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, in appreciation of His Highness’s great deeds on the city, and His Highness’ civilized efforts in developing scientific and cultural relations between Sharjah and Granada, in addition to His Highness’s sponsorship of the construction of the Grand Mosque in Granada, and the restoration of a number of the most important Historic buildings in the city.

appreciation shields

With regard to the shields of appreciation presented to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, most of them focused on His Highness’s academic specializations in history and archeology, and His Highness’ efforts towards childhood in various countries, in addition to His Highness’ support for universities and higher educational institutes, and His Highness received from within the country the shield of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Sharjah 2020. . His Highness also received a number of plaques of appreciation from Arab countries, including: The Golden Shield – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – Tunisia 1998, The Arab Archaeologists Shield – Cairo 2005, The Shield Of The Union Of Arab Historians – Cairo, 2006, The Excellence Shield From The Cairo Festival For Arab Theater – Cairo 2008, The University Shield Cairo the first centenary – Cairo 2015, the shield of the League of Arab States – Cairo 2015, the shield of the League of Arab States on the occasion of the Arab Document Day – Cairo 2015, the shield of the National Cancer Institute – Cairo 2017, the shield of the Ministry of Education and Scientific Research – Cairo 2017, the shield of the League of Arab States – Cairo 2019 and the shield of the distinguished personality Cairo University 2019.