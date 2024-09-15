“Today, September 15, 2024, 34 female political prisoners in Evin Prison went on a hunger strike to mark the second anniversary of the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement and the killing of Mahsa Amini,” the organization said.

The killing of the young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, days after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for not adhering to strict dress codes, sparked protests across the country.

Last January, Iranian authorities announced a nationwide operation to force women to wear the hijab, which became mandatory shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Women were arrested and taken to police stations by the so-called morality police.

At the time, Human Rights Watch said that security forces “raped, tortured, and sexually assaulted female detainees” during the security campaign targeting to suppress protests Which came out across the country in 2022 and 2023.