They have both been at home for years after a corona infection and have had to give up their work as an ambulance nurse due to post-covid. But while Mariska Hoos (47) seems to receive a compensation of 15,000 euros, Ben van Omme (59) probably falls by the wayside. Trade union FNV believes that the scheme for healthcare workers with post-covid should be overhauled quickly. ‘If you look at our loss of income, 15,000 euros is of course a tip.’