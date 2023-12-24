“Sharjah Roads”

Users of main and secondary streets in Sharjah complained that some taxi drivers were driving recklessly, with the aim of collecting customers without adhering to traffic regulations and road safety and security procedures. These behaviors cause traffic confusion and threaten the lives of other street users. The complainants called on officials at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to look into this matter, by intensifying traffic control over such behaviour, in order to maintain the safety of street users.

(Abou Seif)

Dubai Police

Residents in the “Hor Al Anz” and “Al Waheeda” areas in Dubai noticed the spread of small motorcycles without traffic plates, driven by teenagers at high speeds and sometimes recklessly, on main streets and in residential areas, which poses a threat to their lives and the lives of others. Residents called on the relevant departments of Dubai Police to intensify monitoring and awareness campaigns to reduce this phenomenon, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

(Abu Nasser)

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah complained about the presence of loose camels on the street extending from the Azan area to Emirates Road, where they sometimes enter the middle of the road, which confuses drivers on the street, and threatens serious traffic accidents. The complainants called on officials in the Municipality of Ras Al Khaimah to take the necessary measures to address this problem.

(Abu Khalifa)