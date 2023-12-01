On the 52nd Union Day…the UAE is moving towards a bright future with remarkable achievements

The United Arab Emirates celebrates the 52nd Union Day, continuing its journey towards a prosperous future, thanks to the remarkable achievements and gains it achieved during the year 2023, the “Year of Sustainability” under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

The UAE called for all aspects of development that it worked to enhance over more than 5 decades, to stand today as an exceptional model through which it continues to move steadily towards a better tomorrow for its people and those residing on its land..

The UAE succeeded in strengthening its effective international presence this year, as expressed by its entry into the list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world in soft power, and the achievements it achieved during its second term as president of the UN Security Council, which concluded last July, and witnessed the adoption of many resolutions that enhance international peace and stability. It is intensifying its humanitarian efforts around the world, and actively participating in many global summits, such as the G20 Summit in India, in addition to hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP28” On which the world has high hopes for producing practical results and pivotal decisions in confronting climate challenges.

In 2023, the UAE maintained its distinguished approach to government work based on proactive planning and anticipating the future by launching many plans and strategies that enhance its comprehensive development process, while it continued its rapid progress in global competitiveness indicators, and all of this was accompanied by a continuous update in the system of legislation and laws to harmonize the spirit of the times. And its requirements, in addition to many achievements and developments at different levels and sectors.

“COP 28”

The UAE culminated its prominent local and international efforts in confronting the challenges of climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, by hosting and organizing the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP28”As the UAE looks forward to working with all concerned parties; To achieve balanced, ambitious and comprehensive results and outputs that achieve progress and raise the ceiling of climate ambition by moving from the stage of setting goals to implementing them..

The event is attended by more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth and non-governmental organizations. As stipulated in the Paris Climate Agreement, the UAE will conduct the first comprehensive global assessment of the progress made towards achieving the goals of addressing climate change. the climate.

And before arriving “COP28”Throughout the year 2023, the UAE witnessed many global conferences and events on climate change and environmental sustainability issues, including Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Global Forum for Climate Technology and Policy, the Emirates Climate Technology Forum, the Water Security and Clean Energy Forum, and the Sustainability Forum. Future, Interfaith Leaders for Climate Summit, Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), Dubai Solar, and World Green Economy Summit.

outer space

The UAE has continued to achieve achievements that enhance its access to a pioneering, advanced and competitive space sector at the global level.

In 2023, the success of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in completing the longest space mission in Arab history, “Ambition Zayed 2,” which lasted 6 months and constituted a bright milestone in the journey of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, as the mission included conducting 200 scientific experiments aimed at serving humans and improving their lives..

In 2023, the UAE announced the launch of the executive phase of the “Swarm” radar satellite development project, the first of its kind to develop a swarm of radar satellites that use modern day and night imaging technology. The UAE also extended the journey of the Emirates Project to discover Mars “Hope Probe” for an additional year, and revealed About the “Rashid 2” mission to explore the moon, and many other notable achievements.

The fifth parliamentary experience