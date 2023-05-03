The Ministry of Education stated that the announcement of the final list of those admitted to the scholarship program for the first semester “fall 2023” will take place on May 31, after completing all the shortcomings of applications for the academic year 2023-2024, during last April.

The Ministry has identified six categories of Emirati students who are eligible to apply for the scholarship program to study outside the country. These categories include high school graduates for the current year, high school graduates from previous years (high school for a maximum of two years) for bachelor’s studies, bachelor’s degree holders for master’s studies, and master’s degree holders for doctoral studies. And students enrolled in studies (Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD) who wish to transfer to the Ministry’s mission, and finally students of the exchange program.

The scholarship selection process included 10 conditions and a number of criteria. Due to the availability of limited seats for scholarships annually, including the applicant’s previous academic results, his results in university entrance exams, the level of the university, and the extent of the need for the major to be studied. The application to join the scholarship program should be submitted within a period not exceeding the deadline specified on the Ministry’s website, and applications submitted after the deadline and the closure of registration will not be considered.

The applicant must be a citizen of the UAE, and must be enrolled in one of the educational institutions within the country that is recognized and licensed by the Ministry, and approved by the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and that the applicant has obtained an academic acceptance to study in a specialization, institution, and a specific country for scholarship by the Ministry, to study a semester or Two consecutive semesters, provided that the higher education institution is among the top 50 universities in the major to be studied, according to the lists approved by the Ministry.

The major to be studied is among the top 200 universities in the general classification according to the lists approved by the Ministry in all scholarship countries except America and Australia, and it must be in one of the countries specified for scholarship. These conditions are the minimum eligibility for applying for the scholarship application, and the fulfillment of these conditions is not considered a guarantee of the selection of the applicant, and the applicant must submit only one application during the registration period for the season.