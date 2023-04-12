The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the date for the landing of the “Hakuto R” spacecraft carrying the explorer Rashid on board has been set on the moon on April 25 at 8:40 pm (UAE time).

The center added that the date is subject to change according to mission operations, and alternative dates have been set for April 26, May 1, and 3.

The explorer carries out a study of six aspects of the lunar surface, namely: rock science and geology of the moon, plasma on the lunar surface, dust on the lunar surface, lunar soil, and data for the development of new technologies, and collecting data related to the origin of the solar system and planet Earth.