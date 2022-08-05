The academic calendar 2023/2022 for the Higher Colleges of Technology has set the start of studies in the first semester of the new academic year on August 22.

The second semester of the academic year ending (2021/2022) witnessed the enrollment of 2,277 new students at the Higher Colleges of Technology, bringing the total number of students enrolled in the colleges for the same academic year to 5,976 students. The Higher Colleges of Technology organized an induction and guidance program for new students, during which they were introduced to Programs, majors, study features, student activities, and services provided in each of the faculties’ branches.

Preparations for the new academic year will begin on August 15, with faculty members and academic staff, organizing the orientation activity for new students, assessment and registration needs, in addition to reopening electronic registration and re-examinations for students who have not fulfilled the requirements, from August 15 to 19 of the same month.

The calendar set the period from August 22 to 26 to add or withdraw courses, while the last day of study in the first semester will be the ninth of next December, and the final exams for the same semester begin on December 11 until 18 of the same month.

The calendar indicated that the winter vacation for students begins on December 19 until January 6, 2023, while the winter vacation for faculty members begins from December 21 to January 3, 2023.

The second semester of the academic year (2023/2022), with faculty members and academic staff, begins on January 4, 2023, and the orientation activity for new students, assessment tests and registration will be on the fourth of the same month for a period of three days.

The reopening of electronic registration and re-examinations for students who did not fulfill the requirements will start from the second of January 2023 to the sixth of the same month.

The study begins for the second semester on the ninth of January 2023, while the spring vacation for students and faculty members begins on March 27, 2023, and ends for faculty members on the 31st of the same month, while the leave for students continues until the seventh of the following month (April).

The study begins after the spring break on the tenth of April 2023, and the last day of the study is the ninth of May of the same year, while the final exams (the exams for the second semester) will take place from the tenth of May 2023 to the 17th of the same month.

The calendar set the start of studies in the summer semester on May 19, 2023, and ending on the 27th of the following month (June), and the final exams for the summer semester will be on June 28 and 29, 2023, while the summer vacation begins from the third of July 2023 until the following month (August). .

The Higher Colleges of Technology stated, on its website, that resident students can enroll in it according to several conditions, namely that the high school average be a minimum of 85%, in addition to obtaining a minimum of 1250 in Emsat – the English language, or its equivalent, and that the student bears Tuition costs.

With regard to the diploma and higher diploma program, the faculties clarified that any male and female student wishing to join the faculties to study within its various programs and specializations, thus follows the “Academic Applied Path” that starts from the diploma or higher diploma according to the specialization up to the bachelor’s degree, so the student registers In the bachelor’s track after fulfilling the conditions for joining this track, but he has the advantage of graduating on any of the scientific degrees (diploma/higher diploma), and obtaining a certificate in each of these stages that enables him to join the labor market, and then return to continue his studies to reach the bachelor’s degree after acquiring Practical experience, and the Higher Colleges of Technology encourage students to take advantage of this advantage.