By Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the most anticipated name at the Labor Day celebration in São Paulo, used his speech to ask the population to remember what life was like under his government and said that , in October, the country will have freedom again.

“All of you, even those who are young, must have a relative who has lived through the best moments in my government. The minimum wage had a real increase and inflation was at 4.5%, the average we established. In April, inflation was the highest in 27 years,” said the former president, who leads polls for voting intentions for the October election.

Lula was expected in the early afternoon, but ended up giving a speech around 4 pm, when the act, in the square in front of the Pacaembu stadium, in São Paulo, finally filled up.

He spoke again of the need to regulate the work of couriers through apps, including accident insurance, medical care and paid weekly rest.

“Slavery ended on May 13, 1888,” he said.

Lula followed the script of highlighting inflation, the lack of jobs and the economic problems of the country under the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who occupies the vice-leadership in the race for the Planalto, according to polls.

There is an assessment within the PT that the country is being guided by Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Judiciary and the country’s voting system and that this ends up hiding the real problems. The order is to escape the Bolsonarist controversies.

Lula took advantage of the moment to apologize for a gaffe he committed on Saturday morning, in a meeting with women to discuss the increase in food prices.

In his speech, Lula said that Bolsonaro did not like “people, he liked police officers”. The speech had repercussions and was used by bolsonaristas to attack the former president.

“I wanted to take advantage of this act of workers to start doing something that people in this country don’t usually say. Yesterday I went to the North Zone, in Brasilândia, to do an act with women to discuss the cost of living. And, when I was making the speech, I wanted to say that Bolsonaro only likes militia, he doesn’t like people, and I said that he only likes the police, he doesn’t like people,” he said.

Lula added that even though police officers sometimes make mistakes, they save the lives of many people, including workers.

The act in commemoration of Labor Day, organized by seven trade union centrals –CTB, Nova central, UGT, Força Sindical, CUT, Intersindical, Pública Central do Servidor– was of explicit support for Lula candidate, but as the electoral law does not allow rallies at that moment, Lula repeated more than once that he could not speak as a candidate, but he made references to the October election a few times.

“Soon, everything will be formalized (the candidacy) and we will wake up on a beautiful day in October thanking freedom, with the wings of freedom spread over Brazil, and we will have a civilized country again”, he said.

