The 1st day of the Enem test (National High School Exam) of 2023 had 21.8% abstentionsecond partial data released on Sunday night (November 5, 2023) by Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira). Of the 3,933,970 registered for the test, around 858 thousand did not show up.

The preliminary includes data collected up to 8pm on Sunday (Nov 5) and corresponds to 98.3% of the total collection. The index was commented by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanaand by the president of Inep, Manuel Palacios, in an interview with journalists.

In the balance, the minister reported an increase of 13.1% in relation to those registered in 2022. “We managed to reverse the downward trend in registrations that existed until last year. It is an effort that the government has made so that young people take the Enem and also the dream of entering university”, highlighted Santana.

According to the president of Inep, the 1st day of the Enem exams had “a small number of occurrences”. In total, 4,293 participants were eliminated for carrying electronic equipment; be absent before the permitted time; or not complying with inspectors’ instructions, for example. Another 905 people were affected by problems such as medical emergencies, temporary interruptions of electricity or water supply.

People who were absent due to logistical problems or infectious diseases, as the notice says, can request to take the tests later. The same goes for those who were allocated to test locations greater than 30 km from the residence indicated in the registration.

The deadline to request reapplication, through the Participant Page, is from November 13th to 17th. The exam will be reapplied on December 12th and 13th.

