PT had bilateral meetings with France, Germany and Japan; international media did not highlight meetings

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) ended the 1st day of the G7 summit this Saturday (May 20, 2023) in Hiroshima, Japan, highlighting Brazil’s role in the climate emergency and reinforcing the need to change multilateral bodies, such as the UN Security Council (United Nations), demands that also persecuted in his first 2 terms.

Lula was part of the panel “Working together to face multiple crises, including food, health, development and gender”, his 1st debate as a guest in this edition of the G7. Here’s the full of speech (248 KB).

Read the main topics of the 1st panel:

said that the global financial system “it has to be at the service of production, work and employment” ;

criticized the formation of “antagonistic blocks” in the world, in reference to the war in Ukraine;

highlighted the lack of representation of African countries in the G20;

called for the inclusion of new permanent members on the Security Council to “regain efficacy, political and moral authority to deal with the conflicts and dilemmas of the 21st century”.

In the 2nd panel, with the theme “Shared efforts towards a sustainable planet”, the Brazilian Chief Executive stated that the world is close to a climate crisis “irreversible”. Here’s the full of speech (231 KB).

Read the main topics of the 2nd panel:

criticized the absence of global coordination for the fulfillment of the goals of the Paris Agreement;

demanded the abandonment of fossil fuels;

said that the energy transition without the financial aid of developed countries aggravates economic inequalities, since developing countries have penalized economic growth;

reiterated Brazil’s role in the green transition: “Our energy matrix is ​​among the cleanest on the planet. Half of the energy consumed in the country is renewable. In the world, this value is only 15%”.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

In addition to the G7 panels, the president also participated in bilateral meetings. The meetings, however, were not highlighted in the local media.

On Friday (May 19), prior to the summit, there were meetings with the premiers of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of JapanFumio Kishida, and with the president of indonesiaJoko Widodo.

This Saturday (May 20), the Chief Executive met the president of France, Emmanuel Macronwith the managing director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Anthony Albanese (left) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) and Fumio Kishida (right)

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) Joko Widodo (right)

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF

how was the date – the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the poorest countries in the world was the main issue addressed at the meeting. Argentina’s economic situation and IMF aid to the country were also discussed by Lula.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Kristalina Georgieva (right)

Emmanuel Macron, President of France



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Emmanuel Macron (right)

Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Germany



Bundesregierung/Zhan – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Olaf Scholz (right)

SUNDAY AGENDA

On Sunday (May 21), Lula will participate in the 3rd and last panel of the G7 with the theme “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”. She will also visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to victims of the city’s WW2 nuclear attack and hold a meeting with business conglomerates and a Japanese-financed bank.

Read the list of scheduled bilateral meetings:

There is also the expectation of a meeting between Lula and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The invitation was made by the Ukrainian government, but Brazil has not yet given a conclusive answer. US President Joe Biden also hopes to meet with the Brazilian leader.