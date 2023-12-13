Today, the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, announced the “Shatana Festival in Hatta”, which will start on the 15th of December and continue until the 30th of the same month. The festival is part of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign for this purpose. winter.

The announcement of the festival came during a press conference, in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, and a number of representatives of government agencies in Dubai, media representatives and content creators, in the Dubai Government Media Office.

Mona Al Marri said: “Hatta enjoys many tourism activities, and we are working to promote them further through (Shatana Festival in Hatta), and we have also added other events, primarily to attract the residents of Hatta and those wishing to visit the region, especially during the vacation period.”

She pointed out the most prominent tourist areas in the Hatta region, at the forefront of which are Lake Al Lim and Wadi Hub, in addition to the many activities, including bicycles and lakes, classic cars and a bicycle parade, stressing the preservation of the privacy and nature of Hatta, as it is considered a beautiful natural reserve among Dubai’s reserves, so it will have privacy. Great even for events to be organised.

Al Marri stated that the region is characterized by mountains and falaj, including the longest existing covered falaj, which is a kilometer long, in addition to Wadi Hub and Lake Al-Leem, restaurants, events for children, and multiple workshops, all with the aim of activating the region in a different way.

The head of the Al-Shehab Volunteer Team, Issa Al-Badwawi (a resident of the Hatta area), said, “The number of volunteers in this festival reached 35 male and female volunteers from the young men and women of the city of Hatta.”

He added that the Hatta region has many tourist places, which the tourist starts from the entrance to Hatta, where Lake Al-Laym is, and until he ends at the Hatta Dam and then “Al-Sharia”. All of these areas will witness many activities during this festival.