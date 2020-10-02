On Friday, on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his portraits were displayed at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Gandhi Jayanti is also celebrated as International Nonviolence Day on 2 October. It was due to Mahatma Gandhi’s policy of non-violence that India got independence from the British rule in 1947. A special show based on Gandhi was held on the social media page of the consulate to be held in Burj Khalifa.

Earlier, Burj Khalifa has organized such shows on special occasions. This time this show was organized in honor of Mahatma Gandhi. In this, photographs of Gandhiji were shown on the building through lights.

#WATCH United Arab Emirates: Burj Khalifa illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi’s image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Video source: Consulate General of India, Dubai) pic.twitter.com/3OTmFjVDyu – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi is given special respect not only in the country but in the whole world. The show organized on Burj Khalifa is also a part of this.