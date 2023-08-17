Mexico City.- On an exciting off-road route together with the Bosco’s Camp 4×4 experts, we headed to the Isla de las Aves in Atlacomulco.

The vehicle is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 48V Mild-Hybrid eTorque technology, delivering 285 hp and 260 lb-ft. It has an electric generator located on the engine and a lithium battery located behind the second row of seats, which provide great fuel efficiency and extra torque.

Inside, it’s equipped with Uconnect Nav System, 8.4-inch touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Off-road TrailCam front camera and ParkView rear parking assist camera.

During our journey, we lowered the tires to 18 pounds to improve the vehicle’s grip and put its Rock-Track mode to the test. We tackled dirt, cracks and rocks, using the front camera to observe how to overcome each obstacle. The Off-Road Pages were very useful to monitor the status of the vehicle, its direction, fluid temperature, among other aspects.

In the course of the route; Some units got stuck, but thanks to the Wrangler’s tow hooks, we were able to help free them with the help of another Jeep, which pulled us frontally and we pulled the stuck vehicle with the rear hook. In the end, we managed to overcome the obstacles successfully.

We encountered challenging weather conditions such as rain, which added excitement to the climbs and descents, creating an effect known as a “slide”. Even on steep climbs, we hooked up four Jeep Wranglers to pull vehicles trying to climb.

Arriving at Isla de las Aves, we found ourselves in a paradise of mud, where all the vehicles were able to cross long stretches and plunge into huge puddles of mud.

At the end of the route, we were impressed by the performance of the vehicle, since despite having traveled from Mexico City to Atlacomulco, and completing the off-road route, we still had half a tank of gasoline left. This confirms the great efficiency of the eTorque technology.

Specifications:

Engine: 3.6 liters

Power: 285hp

Torque: 260 lb-ft

Length: 4.8 meters

From: $1,369,900