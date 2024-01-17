Nicola Porcella He is having a good time at work. After his participation in the reality show 'The House of the Famous', she has not stopped making presentations, appearing on Televisa and more. Now, the Peruvian model surprised his legion of fans by sharing the first promotion of the new TV space of which he will be a part and which will mark a new milestone in his career after several years of having left Peru to seek new opportunities abroad. . In this note we tell you more details.

Will Nicola Porcella have a program on Televisa?

The former member of 'This is war' and 'Guerreros México' shared the first preview of the program on his social networks 'What a good time', new proposal that will reach the screens of Mexican families. This space will not only have Nicola Porcella as presenter, since he will be accompanied by the actors Omar Fierro and Michelle Vieth.

“I'm going to cry with emotion,” wrote the Peruvian character in the publication in which he broke the news to all his loyal followers. In the video you can see the participation of the finalist of 'The House of the Famous' and announced that the content of the format will be diverse. It should be noted that he will now be the image of Unicable Channel, which belongs to Televisa.

When and at what time does Nicola Porcella's program premiere?

According to the social media post, 'What a good time' —with Nicola Porcella, Omar Fierro and Michelle Vieth— will be released on the Canal Unicable signal on Monday, February 12 from 7:00 pm (Mexico time). “The program that has it all: music, contests, sketches and much more. Because now your TV already has happy hour,” the hosts say in the promotional video.

Nicola Porcella will have a new program. Photo: Unicable Channel

