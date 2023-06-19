Cover of the book ‘Locas por el fútbol’ (Today’s issues).

How important it is, sometimes, to look back to see how much progress has been made. Now that women’s football is advancing unstoppably —with around 75,000 federation licenses in Spain— and that its presence in the media is increasing day by day —Televisión Española will offer the World Cup that will start on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand — and that the names of the stars, the signings and the sports rivalries are already in the conversations, it is interesting to take a look at a not so distant past.

And it is that not long ago that song was sung and listened to as a joke in which the singer wondered why her partner abandoned her for soccer —presenting both concepts as rivals— and the part about You call me, a song by José Luis Perales, in which a woman said she was fed up with “soccer Sundays stuck at home”. Not long ago, Teresa went to the surroundings of the Betis stadium to gain access to the last 10 minutes of the game —a tradition of opening doors that is gradually disappearing— because her husband maintained that soccer was a man’s thing. Taking the next step, that is, going as one more fan, cost him more than a domestic discussion. Not so long ago, Oviedista Montse Torre had to be pragmatic before ending up as a fan. Since she could only go out on Sunday afternoons and she lived 33 kilometers from her boyfriend at the time, they saw each other at the stadium. He made her a partner. At first, she didn’t pay much attention. She ended up participating in radio sports talk shows. Like her, not long ago, practically all women came to football hand in hand with a man. From a father or grandfather. Or also because of family ties with managers, soccer players or coaches.

More than two decades after its publication, crazy about soccer (Today’s Issues), is a manual that helps to give context to the evolution of women’s football and also to the growing presence of women in the stands of stadiums. Written in four hands by Eva Orúe and Sara Gutiérrez, it draws on dozens of conversations with some of the pioneers —journalists, referees, athletes, directors and fans— providing many details that help to understand the late incorporation of women into football and the foundations on which is based on the constant female increase in all spheres of current football. It also tries to answer a question that is difficult to explain: what does football have to attract people so much? Maybe it’s something as simple as what the fan Sary Torre said, she has been talking since her son gave her a membership card and one day she realized that on Sunday afternoons she didn’t want to be anywhere else but at the stadium. . “I like it. In a word: I like it, ”she summed up, wanting to verbalize her passion.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.