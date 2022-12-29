On the first of next January (on Sunday), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will start applying the financial contributions for the year 2022 to private sector establishments that have 50 employees or more, and that have not achieved their Emiratisation targets according to the Cabinet’s decision to raise Emiratisation rates at a rate of 2% annually. skill jobs.

The financial contributions amount to 6,000 dirhams per month (totalling 72,000 dirhams annually) for each citizen who has not been appointed according to the percentage required to be achieved by the end of 2022, while the value of those monthly contributions increases progressively at a rate of 1,000 dirhams annually until the year 2026, which aims to achieve a growth rate for establishments in percentages. Emiratisation will reach 10% in 2026.

The ministry said in a press statement issued today: “The imposition of financial contributions aims at the private sector’s active participation in the development process of the UAE, as increasing the participation of Emirati cadres in this vital sector has a positive impact on the competitiveness, attractiveness and stability of the business environment in the country.”

The Ministry affirmed that it is continuing to activate the partnership between the government and private sectors in the field of Emiratisation, believing in the ability of Emirati cadres to make a positive impact within the vital economic sectors, advance the growth of private companies, and improve their ability to keep pace with successive developments locally and globally. It will contribute to enhancing the diversity of the labor market and consolidating the state’s leadership as an incubating environment for elite national and international talents and an ideal destination for work, living and investment, especially in light of the legislative and legal environment that guarantees the rights of all.”

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of the private sector establishments that met the required Emiratisation rate for the year 2022, expressing its aspiration for the establishments to achieve the targeted Emiratisation rates for the year 2023, which is a rate that will increase by 2% until the year 2026, which aims to grow the Emiratisation rate in it by 10% of the skilled employees in the establishments. targeted.

The Ministry provides a package of support and incentives for distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, including joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the classification of the establishment to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, and thus obtaining discounts of up to 80%. % on the Ministry’s services.