On Suárez’s night, Grêmio beats Botafogo 4-3

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 23:19

The saying that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place didn’t hold true on Thursday night (9) at the São Januário stadium, where Grêmio defeated Botafogo 4-3, coming from behind (same score as the defeat of the Alvinegro for Palmeiras last week), with a great performance from Uruguayan top scorer Luis Suárez. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

After this great victory, the Porto Alegre team took second place in the standings with the same 59 points as Alvinegro de General Severiano, who has one game less. Also with 59 points, Palmeiras, defeated by Flamengo last Wednesday (8), is in 3rd place, while Bragantino, who lost 1-0 to São Paulo in the round, appears in 4th with 58 points.

Botafogo pressured

Experiencing a moment of great pressure due to a very bad sequence, of four consecutive games without victories (the last three defeats), Botafogo tried to impose itself from the beginning. With that, they managed to open the scoring early, when Hugo lifted the ball in the area, where Diego Costa shot it in the chest before hitting it low to score a beautiful goal in the 5th minute of the first half.

But the advantage only lasted three minutes, as Everton Galdino beat Lucas Perri after Carballo’s clearance. The draw did not discourage Alvinegro, who continued to put pressure on Renato Gaúcho’s team. And, after trying so hard, to take the lead again before the break, thanks to Júnior Santos in the 28th minute.

Suarez decisive

Botafogo even started the second stage giving the impression that they would return to their winning ways, as, with less than a minute, they reached third with midfielder Marlon Freitas. But, from then on, a star began to shine brightly in the match, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez.

The Grêmio center forward’s first glimpse came in the 4th minute, when Grêmio’s number 9 took advantage of a ball left in the area to get rid of Hugo before shooting past goalkeeper Lucas Perri. And it didn’t take long for him to score again. In the 8th minute Ferreira lifted the ball into the box and the Uruguayan needed just one touch to kick the ball into the back of the goal.

With the score tied, Botafogo lost the match once and for all and Grêmio managed to turn things around in the 23rd minute, when Suárez dominated in the middle and played with Villasanti to get through the middle of Alvinegro’s defense before scoring.

Now Botafogo will try to reverse the negative moment next Sunday (12), when they visit Bragantino from 4pm (Brasília time). Grêmio hosts Corinthians on the same day and time.

Other results:

Corinthians 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

Goiás 0 x 1 Santos

Bahia 0 x 3 Cuiabá