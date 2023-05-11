Professionals claim that salary is below the national floor; shutdown began on May 4

On strike since May 4, public school teachers in the Federal District hold an assembly this Thursday (May 11, 2023), in the parking lot of Funarte (National Arts Foundation), in Brasília, to ask for a salary adjustment. Leaders of Sinpro-DF (Union of Teachers of the Federal District) met with representatives of the DF government to assess the category’s claims and return to school activities. Among the strikers’ complaints is the wage gap. According to the union, the average amount paid to the category in the DF currently is R$ 4,228.56o, below the new National Teaching Level, of R$ 4,420.55.