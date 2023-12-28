Company employees in the country have been on strike since October; Elon Musk's brand refused to sign a collective agreement

On strike since October this year, Tesla technicians in Sweden claim that the organization, led by Elon Musk, is trying to implement a “typical US work model” in the Nordic region. They mention 6-day operating weeks, overtime and a poorly structured career progression system.

“[É tudo] just about work, work, work”Janis Kuzma, one of the technicians on strike, told the newspaper The New York Times on Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023).

The strike continues for the 3rd consecutive month, since the company refused to participate in a collective wage agreement proposed by employees. IF Metall, the union that represents Tesla workers, cannot say how many of the 130 technicians joined the strike.

So far, unions in Denmark, Norway and Finland have declared support for the Swedish strike. Some of the company's technicians in the other 3 countries also stopped attending daily activities. Members of union centrals in independent workshops stopped maintaining Teslas, postmen stopped delivering the brand's mail and electricians committed to no longer repairing the organization's charging stations.

The Nordic negotiation model is mainly based on collective agreements, negotiated sector by sector. According to information from the news agency France-Presseit covers almost 90% of Swedish workers and 80% of Danish workers, guaranteeing minimum wages and prerequisites for working conditions.