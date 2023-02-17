In the next issue of the weekly Gazzetta dello Sport also the protagonists of PSG as you’ve never seen them before, the anniversary of Enzo Ferrari and Marco Mengoni’s passion for the tennis racket

Inter are back in the Champions League on Tuesday against Porto, driven by what is increasingly becoming their new leader: Lautaro Martinez, 7 goals in the first 9 games of the year. Five great Nerazzurri players from the past, leaders in their own way, certify it in Sportweek (on newsstands on Saturday with the Gazzetta for a total price of 2 euros): Boninsegna, Beccalossi, Zenga, Bergomi and Samuel, who says: “The captain’s armband gave the Toro greater responsibilities, and he knew how to handle them very well ”.

“Lautaro has become the team’s technical and emotional leader – confirms his Uncle, Inter captain for a long time -. He is now a mature player, he sets an example on the pitch. For me, a leader is the one who has the ability to attract people to himself, and he has it”. Below you can read an exclusive with Claudio Marchisio, a former Juventus player who talks about his life after football and away from football, his passion for fashion (“dressing well makes me feel better, I also go to fashion shows: I like it because it is like football, it’s the detail that makes the difference”), his reading (“books helped me choose the path to take in life, they made me a better person and enriched me”), his relationship with Turin (“I love it, it’s beautiful, but it also makes me angry because it doesn’t value itself”) and much more. See also Camila Osorio, at a steady pace in the Monrerrey Open: she is in the quarterfinals

MUCH ELSE — Speaking of fashion, don’t miss the portfolio taken from a precious photographic book on PSG created by a fashion photographer who had access for six years to intimate situations closed to the rest of the world: you will see Messi, Ibra, Buffon, Verratti, Neymar and the other Parisian aces as you’ve never seen them before. And we close with football with a memory of Humberto Maschio, who turns 90, and of the other Angels with a dirty face, Omar Sivori and Valentin Angelillo, a trio that made the history of this sport, in Argentina and in Italy. But as always on Sportweek there is much more and other sports, starting with basketball with the extraordinary points record of LeBron James, which continues to make the difference in the NBA despite the advancing age, or Formula 1 with the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great Enzo Ferrari, who created the most renowned Italian brand in the world, or tennis, the great passion of Marco Mengoni who has just won the Sanremo Festival. In addition, of course, to our sections and advice for dressing, reading, driving or even just drinking a good glass of wine. And then… prosit! See also Millionaires, Tolima and Nacional: their headlines in 2022

