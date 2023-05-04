On Twitter, the fans take it out on the coach. However, someone defends him: “The person who took you to the Champions League semifinals doesn’t quit”. And there are those who contest the market choices

Some comments on social media had already come out at the time of the announcement of the official formations. When Stefano Pioli had confirmed the choice of a “Milan B”, with many second rows for the San Siro match against Cremonese. An opportunity to give the starters a bit of rest, in view of Saturday’s delicate match against Lazio and above all the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Inter.

Criticisms — On Twitter, the Rossoneri world woke up with serious reflections on the momentum of the team, after the 1-1 draw with the Grigiorossi. Someone commented bluntly: “Bitter morning, inexplicable as as Italian champions we are sixth with 5 games to go. Responsible club”. Some other fans immediately launched the provocation in view of the match against Inter: “In your opinion, who is in the best mental and physical shape on the field in the derby? Leao who rested 20 minutes more than Calhanoglu and drew with Cremonese, or Calha who scored a Euro goal and won 6-0 with Verona?”. See also Pioli: "The final fight? Maignan told me he was insulted"

Maldini — Criticism of Pioli’s choices, but also of the management’s work on the transfer market: “Milan 22/23, we can draw conclusions regardless of the final results which will not depend on this criticism. After the Scudetto we had to take the step to compete serenely on 2 fronts. Objective failed due to errors by Maldini on the transfer market and Pioli on the bench”. And again: “Maldini screwed up the transfer campaign, I’d like to know what he and Massara think about it”. “I don’t understand why Maldini is keeping silent in the face of the fact that Pioli is disavowing the entire summer transfer market…”. And finally: “I’m sorry to say it, but Maldini has been bad this year”.

With Pioli — As often happens, the thermometer of the social media shows a divided Rossoneri support. Someone, like Frank Crivello, replies to the #PioliOut that has become trendy again in the last few hours: “That’s not the answer. You don’t fire a manager who brought you back to the Champions League, then won a Scudetto, then took you to the semifinals of the Champions League This is a frustrating moment for Milan, but the blame must be shared.” Complete with a provocative question: “Besides, who do you think you can catch?”. Milan are currently in sixth place with 58 points, -2 compared to fourth-placed Inter. Qualification for the next Champions League is in the balance and – also for this reason – a large part of the supporters look at Saturday’s match against Lazio with apprehension: “Bad game and bad result, but let’s not make tragedies and attack at random which is useless. today’s match was right and a possible draw had been taken into account, now that we are united with Inter and Lazio we play for the whole season”. See also Cardinal: “Milan? A hidden gem, among the best investment options ever”

