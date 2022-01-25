Eros Ramazzotti breaks the silence on the alleged return of the flame with Michelle Hunziker, comes the denial from the singer

Over the last few hours, news has come from Eros Ramazzotti that has left the world of the web speechless. In light of the numerous gossip that have begun to circulate on the web regarding an alleged backfire between the singer and Michelle Hunzikerhe himself has denied everything.

Eros Ramazotti returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make it hero of a gossip the famous singer were some rumors who have hypothesized a flashback with Michelle Hunziker. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently on the web there is nothing but talk of separation between Tomaso Trussardi and Michelle Hunziker. After 10 years of marriage, the two decided to put a final point to their love story. They announced it themselves through a Press release.

However, as a result of the scandal, some have begun to emerge indiscretions about a flashback between Eros Ramazzotti and his ex-wife Hunziker. In light of this, the singer decided to break the silence and deny the rumors through a video posted on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

This is a paparazzo who is photographing me with a friend. She is not my fiancée. And I’m not engaged. I am free. Libero: free, free, free.

The story of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti met for the first time in the year 1995. After a year of relationship theirs was born daughter, Aurora Ramazzotti. The two got married about three years later with one religious ceremony to the Orsini-Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano.

In the year 2002 the relation between the two has come to an end. A few years after her separation from Eros, Hunziker became linked to Tomaso Trussardi, son of the founder of the fashion house Nicola Trusardi. Two beautiful women were born from their love story little girls: Sole and Celeste. Now, after 10 years of marriage, the two are no longer a couple. In fact, both have decided to put an end to their relationship while maintaining the utmost confidentiality for the respect of theirs privacy.