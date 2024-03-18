Balzerani wrote about Cesare on social media. But they weren't compliments…

Professor Donatella's case continues to be discussed Of Caesarwho ended up at the center of controversy for her post after Barbara's death Balzeranihis “support” for terrorist involved in the Moro case had created a fuss, with the risk of measures on the part of Wisdom of Rome, the university where he teaches philosophy. Di Cesare – we read in Il Giornale – also found herself having to face the dispute of the students. Who snuck into his lesson with signs with the names of the University professors written on them Rome fallen under the lead of Red Brigades. But it turns out that just the woman who is the object of his admirationthat is Barbara Balzerani herself, despised her, he laughed at her and made fun of her.

Searching on Facebook, you find a post by Balzerani quite recent, December 7, 2023, which certainly won't please the teacher. It happened that Di Cesare had written a very severe message towards Ilan Pappé, who is also a professor CommunistIsraeli, but staunchly anti-Zionist. Pappe – reports Il Giornale – in recent months he has written terrible things about Israel and Netanyahu, and about the bombing of Gaza. And this must have outraged Di Cesare who accused him of being a propagator of “sneaky slogans“. Balzerani then intervened in favor of Pappé and commented on the exit of the Of Caesar with two lines full of irony, contempt and venom: “E punctual like misfortunes the philosopher arrives: ours academic world that no one envies us!”.