The president of the Workers’ Party (PT), congresswoman Gleisi Hoffmann, mocked the assassination attempt suffered by former US president Donald Trump on social media this Tuesday, the 16th. Gleisi’s stance, who shared a cartoon suggesting that Trump’s blood was ketchup, differs from that adopted by president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Gleisi posted on her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, a cartoon by cartoonist Cris Vector satirizes a photo taken by photographer Evan Vucci, from the Associated Press, during the attack on Saturday, the 13th. Trump appears as Donald Duck, a Disney cartoon character. The blood that came out of Trump’s ear after he was grazed by a bullet appears as ketchup stains.

The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Republican, and one of the Trump supporters attending the rally were killed.

The image corroborates conspiracy theories shared by left-wing activists since the attack, which took place during a rally in the US state of Pennsylvania, which support the idea that the attack was a set-up and question the injury suffered by the Republican candidate for president of the country.

Hours after the attack, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) linked the attack on Trump to the attack suffered by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the 2018 election campaign and said that the “fake” was a trend. The term is used to suggest that what happened in Juiz de Fora (MG) was a setup, an assumption that has already been discarded by the Federal Police (PF).

Shortly after the assassination attempt, Lula said that the episode should be “vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics.” “What we saw today is unacceptable,” the Brazilian president added on his X profile (formerly Twitter).