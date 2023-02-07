with videoCritical was the comment from politicians on Sint Maarten on the recent slavery apologies from The Hague, the popularity of the Oranges on the island is great. “That surprises me a bit too.”



The members of the royal family are photographed all day long, but here – in the Achterstraat in Philipsburg – Queen Máxima herself reaches for her mobile phone. She wants to photograph Amalia. And Amalia. And another Amalia. And also: an Alexia.

Somewhat embarrassed, little Amalia, Amalia and Alexia approached the great princess Amalia. They tell them their names and then Máxima says she would really like to take a picture of the Amalias and Alexia.

On inquiry it turns out that the girls were not directly named after the princesses – often the names, or corruptions thereof, already existed in the family. At the same time, the parents on Sint Maarten thought it would be nice to give their daughters the same names as the princesses in the distant Netherlands.

Dutch and French

A small, but necessary lesson in constitutional law: the kingdom of the Oranges actually consists of four countries. The Netherlands of course, but also Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. The latter island is also half French. King Willem-Alexander is the head of state on the southern half, and French President Macron on the northern half.

Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia meet the little Amalias and Alexia on Sint Maarten. © Brunopress



In the Dutch part of Sint Maarten, the Dutch and people born on the island live right next to each other. And how critically the politicians on the island recently expressed themselves against the slavery apologies from The Hague, everyone seems so happy with the visit of the Oranges. ,,That also surprises me a bit”, says Annemarie Saat (38) from Limburg, who has lived and worked on the island for years. “What I hear is that the royal family is really a connecting factor for the people here. They really feel like residents of the kingdom of the Netherlands, precisely because of such a visit.”

Carefulness

"It shows that we belong here, far from the Netherlands," says Leroy Brooks, born and raised on the Dutch island, where English is the official language. "It is an example of care that the king and his family are here now. And especially that the king visited us immediately after Hurricane Irma."

“That has done their popularity here so well,” adds Alexis Schoormans, legal adviser at the financial intelligence unit on Sint Maarten. “Until then, the royal family was viewed very critically, but now look at it.”

Princess Amalia in conversation with 80-year-old Silvia Monte on Sint Maarten. © ANP



Critical

Schoormans nods to the ‘boardwalk’, the boulevard of the capital Philipsburg, where the Oranjes are cheered on by thousands of islanders. “We also saw the royal couple here in 2013, just after the inauguration of the king. Then the interest and popularity was much less. Here in politics you have a movement of the elderly who are still critical of the Netherlands, from that angle also came the criticism of the slavery apologies. But luckily you have more younger administrators who recognize that this country still needs the strength and help of the Netherlands to really stand on its own two feet. Not only financially, but also in terms of knowledge. That became apparent again after Irma. The younger generations really feel seen by such a visit from the royal family.”

Some elderly people too. This morning the King, Queen and Princess visited the White-Yellow Cross on Sint Maarten. First, Queen Máxima spoke for a while with 80-year-old Silvia Monte in the daytime activities, then Amalia joins her. It makes the lady cry, the princess puts a comforting hand on her shoulder twice. But where did those tears come from? "I just think it's such an honor to meet members of the royal family. I never expected this in my life."

