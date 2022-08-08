With his shotgun slung over his shoulder, he sneaks through the spiky bushes. Silently Anthony Courtar (50) points to one of the rocky hills in front of him, he looks back and raises two fingers. He loads his rifle, looks through the rifle scope and – TAK! – shoot. The bang echoes through the hilly landscape. He failed to hit the two goats, dots in the distance. BRANCH! BRANCH! Again not. “Shit,” Courtar says. “It’s not exactly my lucky day.”

Here, in Boven National Park on the Caribbean island of Sint Eustatius (more than 3,000 inhabitants), Courtar’s goats roam around. He estimates there are a few thousand, he doesn’t know exactly, they always run loose and multiply quickly. He knows that they are his, because the park is fenced and no other goats live here. Together with two cousins, he took over his uncle’s animals. The three of them make sure they get enough water. And they shoot a few regularly. Goat meat is popular on the island and a lucrative export.

stray goats are conducted in Fort Oranje.



Courtar’s goats are not the only goats that roam around on Sint Eustatius, a special municipality in the Netherlands. There are about 14,000, according to the municipality. There are also a few thousand cows, sheep and pigs on the loose. Residents of St. Eustatius have been complaining for years about the stray cattle on the island. It eats away just about the entire island, causing erosion of the hills and cliffs of St. Eustatius. And the livestock that also roam the built-up areas causes traffic accidents, crop failures, and damage to gardens, cars and water pipes.

bare-bones slope on the island.



The stray cattle are the subject of heated debate on the island. Many cattle owners and their sympathizers say that it is part of the culture of St. Eustatius. Opponents point to the nuisance of the animals and the fact that they have not always run loose. This has only been happening since the 1980s, when many farmers got jobs in industry, for example at the oil terminal that came to the island during that period. Livestock farming became a side job for them, where they didn’t want to spend too much time and money.

In recent years, the municipality has tried to encourage the owners of stray cattle to put their animals behind a fence, for example by subsidizing animal feed and fences. That hardly helped. That is why the deputy government commissioner of the island, Claudia Toet, announced a drastic measure at the beginning of July: the stray cattle would be shot. The municipality started this on 11 July in the inhabited areas. The other areas, such as Boven National Park, will be next. The proceeds of the meat go to the municipality and in case an animal has caused damage, a part of the proceeds of the slaughtered animal goes to the victim.

Sell ​​your own meat

Courtar and his cousins ​​have taken matters into their own hands and are shooting as many of their goats as possible. Then they can at least sell the meat themselves. Putting the goats behind a fence is not an option: they don’t have enough ground.

“On the one hand, I don’t think it’s okay that the municipality wants to shoot my goats. On the other hand, I get it: there are really too many.” Courtar has walked out of the bushes and watches the waves of Venus Bay crash against the shore. He points to one of the rocky hills that lies partly in the bay. “See how badly it’s eroded? The many goats contributed to that.” The goats indeed seem to be working on a gigantic sculpture: almost all the greenery is gone, the structure of the hill is very irregular and at the foot the ground is strewn with chunks of stone.

The erosion of hills and cliffs on the island is a natural process. The stray cattle and climate change are accelerating that. The head of the municipal department of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI), Anthony Reid, said on the local radio station Radio Statia that the island shrinks by up to one meter every three years due to erosion. In addition, coral reefs are damaged by the large amount of sediment that ends up in the sea. The severe erosion also creates immediate danger. For example, in January pieces fell from a cliff wall at the local energy company of St. Eustatius, causing a temporary power outage on the island.

Anthony Courtar and his cousin Pedro Courtar (49) are one of the few livestock farmers who can understand the decision of the municipality. That might also be easier if your animals are still safe from execution by the government. “Recently, the hunter who, on behalf of the municipality, shoots the stray cattle with his car on his way to the slaughterhouse when he was hit by an angry cattle farmer,” says Pedro on a bench in his garden in Oranjestad, the capital of Sint Eustatius. The hunter, who prefers to call himself ‘fauna manager’, confirms this by telephone. He has filed a complaint against the farmer. “I get that you don’t want your cattle to be shot, but if you don’t have any ground for it either, what’s the solution?” says Pedro.

Operated by The Hague

Pedro is afraid that there is more to the culling of the animals. “The Netherlands says that it is only about nature and safety, but you always look far ahead, always have a plan. I am afraid that new hotels and bungalows will be built when the animals are culled.”

goat farmer Pedro Courtar.



Clearing is a decision of the municipality, but since 2018 it has been controlled by The Hague. In that year, then State Secretary Raymond Knops (Kingdom Relations, CDA) set aside the local government and appointed a government commissioner, because, according to a commission of inquiry under that board, there would have been “lawlessness” and “financial mismanagement”.

Leonard Woodley (57) who can hardly understand the decision of the municipality, he says via a video call. He is working in the slaughterhouse of St. Eustatius. In addition to his job as a slaughterhouse worker, he keeps about 500 sheep, 30 pigs and 15 goats. He does have land with a fence, but he can’t buy enough food for the animals. That’s why he lets them run loose during the day to eat. “If my animals cause a nuisance, I always arrange it myself with the injured party,” says Woodley. Behind him hangs a boned goat on a hook. “I then pay for the damage and can keep the meat myself. Now the government gets the meat and I have to pay for both the damage and the shooting.” Unfair, Woodley thinks. And about the erosion: “I see little of that, while the animals have been in the hills for years.”

Free-ranging goats are fed in Fort Oranje.



At the end of July, Deputy Government Commissioner Toet announced that until then 134 stray animals were killed, mainly goats and sheep. It is not yet clear how many animals will be killed in total. A long-term plan has yet to be made, says Anthony Reid in his office at Fort Oranje in Oranjestad. The cliff walls on which the old fort stands were propped up because the cliff was about to collapse due to severe erosion. “We will also sit down with the livestock farmers for a long-term solution, but something had to be done quickly.”

The latter was clearly noticeable last June at a town hall meeting on St. Eustatius, where State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) and Minister of Housing Hugo de Jonge (CDA) were also present. They were on a working visit to the island. Several citizens grabbed the microphone agitated to say that a solution really had to be found now for the problems with the stray cattle. They received the full support of government commissioner Alida Francis. “We can no longer allow 10 percent of our society to hold the other 90 percent hostage.”

On the street in Oranjestad, several people say they are very happy with the intervention of the municipality, such as Michele Woodley (55). She walks out of a supermarket with two stacks of plastic cups under her arm. “The goats kept coming into my garden and eating my plants, breaking the pots and damaging the walls. My husband had to install a whole fence to keep them out. There is a lot of sentiment about the goats on the island, but we can’t always live like we did fifty years ago.”

Not everyone without livestock thinks that way. “Shooting is not the solution,” says Ralph Busby (59), fisherman and civil servant. He is sitting on a bench listening to his portable radio. “You shouldn’t kill animals for nothing. We humans always think we are in charge of everything, but we are not.”