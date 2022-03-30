If you still don’t know her, Silvrr is an online installment shopping platform that provides select products with good prices for smart life lovers! Among these there is a very interesting offer on ADO electric bikes, but you have to hurry because it expires tomorrow!

ADO D30C

With a sturdy and lightweight aluminum construction, a drivetrain 9-speed Shimanoan ultra-long autonomy of 90 km and a host of super-cool features, the ADO D30C is built to perfectly complement your life in the city!

The D30C is equipped with the G-Drive 2.0 control system which acts as the brain of the e-bike. Calculate in real time the amount of pedal assistance needed, making the natural and seamless driving. In addition, G-Drive uses frequency conversion techniques to receive and transmit signals quickly and efficiently.

Until tomorrow, thanks to the 200 euro coupon, you can buy it at final price of € 1,402.00 instead of € 1.669,00.

ADO A26 +

The ADO A26 + is perfect for commuting and weekend walks. With an impressive 500W electric motor and 450Wh battery, this sleek looking electric bike is packed with features. This long-range electric bike can take you a whopping 100km, which is more than enough to explore your city and beyond! Has a lightweight aluminum alloy frame which is 40% lighter than usual carbon steel. With a weight of 29 kg, it is easy to transport or store in the trunk of the car.

Until tomorrow, thanks to the 120 euro coupon, you can buy it at final price of € 1,036.00 instead of € 1,147.00.

Payment can be done in convenient interest-free installments thanks to the service Silvrr Pay Later and the product comes guaranteed for one year. The shipment is organized in 36 hours and the product will arrive directly to your home in 3-7 days; obviously the Shipping fees they are free.

If you are thinking of an electric bike, now is the right time to take advantage of the spring discounts.