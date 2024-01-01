During the presentation, Ivete also asked the audience if the mayor had said he was dating the singer

Singer Ivete Sangalo performed on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) at the Festival da Virada, in Salvador (BA). During her presentation, the artist spoke to the audience about the supposed relationship between the mayor of the capital of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), and the singer Anitta.

“A kiss dear, open your eyes, Bruno Reis, your photos have already been deleted, huh”, declared Ivete. The singer's speech makes reference to the possible friction between the mayor and his wife, First Lady Rebeca Cardoso, who deleted the photos with him after rumors about a possible relationship between him and Anitta appeared on social media.

During the presentation, Ivete even asked the audience if the mayor had said he was dating the singer. “Look, I want to increase the gossip that was almost over”he stated.

When the public shouted “Got Anitta”, Ivete denied a possible relationship between the two: “No, I had it with Anitta, she said: 'No, Ivete. I was talking about other people'. But it’s good that you make fun of the mayor”.

Ivete Sangalo, after asking the mayor of Recife to ask for his blessing, has now struck Bruno Reis with terror about the gossip with Anitta 🗣🗣🗣 #ViradaSalvador2024pic.twitter.com/qEm7TYMcoG — Acesso Sangalo (@AcessoSangalo) January 1, 2024

This is not the first time that Ivete has played with Bruno Reis: “I know Bruno’s story, but I’m not going to say it because he’s mayor. This man took people… he took them to say that this was the right path”said Ivete during Carnival in the city.

At the time, Ivete's speech took place right after Anitta called him “delight”. “Look at the mayor of the city, guys, how chic. Look at the big cat behind him there. What a delight, the mayor and his friend”stated the artist.