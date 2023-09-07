Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 1:10 pm

While the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, took advantage of the new government’s first civic-military parade on September 7 to “retake” the green and yellow colors appropriated by supporters of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro, the first lady Janja Lula da Silva insisted on participating in the event in red, the color of the Workers’ Party. At the show, Janja wore a dress by the Brazilian designer Letícia Gonzaga, which, according to Broadcast Politico (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) was made to measure for the first lady.

In public appearances, Janja tends to favor local brands that use natural fabrics.

The garment chosen for the civic-military parade is made of crepe and is available in the store only in butter color, but was produced in red at the request of the first lady.

The dress is not for sale on the website, but one of the same material and similar model is sold for BRL 1,280 on the store’s website.

The first lady accompanied Lula during the journey to the tribune of the authorities in the presidential Rolls Royce, from where she made the “L” gesture with her hands that became known during the president’s election campaigns.

Upon arrival, Janja greeted the heads of the Armed Forces and passed the parade alongside Lula, having a relaxed conversation with government ministers.