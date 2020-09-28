Highlights: Former Union Minister Uma Bharti said, will not get bail in Babri demolition case

In a letter to JP Nadda, he said, ‘hanging allowed, but will not take bail’

Court to give verdict in 28 year old Babri demolition case on 30 September

Uma Bharti has been found to be Corona positive, currently in Quarantine in Haridwar

Lucknow

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has written a letter to BJP President JP Nadda referring to the Babri Demolition case. He said that the decision of special CBI court is coming on September 30 and I have to appear. Every decision of the court will be God’s blessing to me. I have always said that even hanging for Ayodhya is acceptable. I do not know what the decision is going to be, but I will not take bail whatever happens.

The special CBI court in the 28-year-old Babri demolition case is scheduled to give its verdict on September 30. Apart from Uma Bharti, there are many other accused in this case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. On the other hand, Babri Muddai Iqbal Ansari again reiterated that now that the verdict on Ram temple has been reached, all the cases related to the temple-mosque should be abolished and the accused should consider acquitting. Everyone’s eyes are on the court at the moment, in the judgment that comes on September 30, to whom she is sentenced and who gives relief.



Uma found corona positive, quarantine in Haridwar

Please tell that Uma Bharti has reported herself to be corona positive on Sunday. He said that on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, I summoned the team of Corona Test by urging the administration as I had mild fever for three days. I followed all the rules and social distancing of Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I turned out to be Corona positive. They have told that I am still a quarantine in Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar-Rishikesh.



Other accused also said, we accept every decision of the court

Others who have been accused in the Babri demolition case also say that whatever decision of the court will be approved by us. He says that we did not do any wrong thing. We did Ramkaj, which has been successful and we are proud of it. Santosh Dubey, Shiv Sena’s Eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge accused in the Babri demolition, said that we did not demolish any mosque, but the Mahajid built on the site of the temple and we are proud of it. He said that the court does not know what the verdict is, but whatever decision will be taken, we will accept it because now our dream is coming true.