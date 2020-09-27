– What determines the choice of a denture?

– The decision is made after examining the patient and the necessary additional examinations, showing the condition of the tissues hidden under the gum, – explains Head of the Department of Prosthetic Dentistry, Dental Medical Center, National Medical University named after A.A. Bogomolets, Candidate of Medical Sciences Valery Shevchuk… – We use radiography, but in recent years, more and more often computed tomography. With its help, we evaluate the state of the bone tissue in a three-dimensional image. This is especially important for implant placement. With a sufficient amount of bone tissue, implantation is preferable than traditional prosthetics with the manufacture of bridges. The advantage is undeniable: there is no need to grind healthy adjacent teeth.

– How is the implantation performed?

– An implant is placed in the bone tissue under anesthesia (it looks like a screw) to simulate a tooth root, and an artificial crown is placed above the gum. Implantation is performed in one or two stages. The second option is more often used, when the implant is installed after a certain time – from three to six months – after tooth extraction. The same amount is needed for the implant to take root in the bone. After that, they start making an artificial crown.

