On September 10, more than 20 governors will be elected on a single voting day in Russia

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, a single voting day will be held in Russia, during which three-day elections of various levels will end in many regions of the country. In a number of regions and in Moscow, in addition to the traditional procedure, they will be conducted online. This is the last election campaign before March 2024, when presidential elections will be held in Russia – according to the law, they cannot be combined with elections of another level. About who and where the Russians will choose next weekend – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

More than 4,000 election campaigns will be held throughout Russia

On September 10, 21 governors will be elected by direct vote in Russia and five more through parliaments. Elections of deputies of 20 regional legislative assemblies will also be held. In addition, by-elections to the State Duma in single-member districts will be held in four constituent entities. All these campaigns are the main ones in the 2023 elections.

All in all will pass over four thousand votes in 85 regions – they are not planned only in Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El, St. Petersburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. More than 81,000 candidates and up to 65 million voters will take part in the elections at all levels. According to their results, about 34 thousand different mandates and positions will be replaced.

65,000,000 voters will be able to take part in the elections during the single voting day of 2023 in Russia

21.5 million people will be able to take part in remote electronic voting (DEV) in 2023, said Ella Pamfilova, chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC). She added that in 25 regions, from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad, citizens will be able to choose the form of voting: come to the polling station or cast their vote remotely.

Where and how will the heads of regions and deputies of the State Duma be elected?

Direct election of mayor will pass in Moscow, which has the status federal cities. The acting mayor Sergei Sobyanin (United Russia), State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev (A Just Russia – For Truth), vice-speakers of the lower house of parliament Vladislav Davankov (New People) and Boris Chernyshev (LDPR) ), as well as the deputy of the Moscow City Duma Leonid Zyuganov (KPRF), the grandson of the leader of the Russian Communist Party.

Photo: Alexander Podgorchuk / Kommersant

In addition, direct elections of the heads of regions will be held in the Moscow region, Amur, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kemerovo, Magadan, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Orel, Pskov, Samara, Smolensk and Tyumen regions, in Altai, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky territories, in Yakutia and Khakassia , as well as in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

Voting will also take place in the new regions of Russia, but not directly. The deputies of parliaments will elect the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The new governor of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug will be determined in the same manner

There will also be by-elections to the State Duma in four single-mandate constituencies. They will be held in the Lipetsk Region, Krasnoyarsk Territory, Karachay-Cherkessia and Crimea.

When will the presidential elections in Russia take place?

According to the law, the date of the presidential elections in Russia should be the second Sunday of the month in which the previous elections were held. Accordingly, since the previous presidential elections were held on March 18, 2018, in 2024 the voting should take place on March 17.

The final decision on the date of the elections is made by the Federation Council. Senators must decide no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the second Sunday of March 2024.

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said in August 2023 that no innovations for voters were planned during the presidential campaign.

What other elections will take place on September 10, 2023?

Deputies of regional parliaments will be elected in Bashkiria, Buryatia, Yakutia, Khakassia, Kalmykia, DPR and LPR, in Transbaikalia and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, as well as in Arkhangelsk, Vladimir, Zaporozhye, Ivanovo, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Rostov, Smolensk, Ulyanovsk, Kherson and Yaroslavl regions.

Mayoral elections will be held in Khabarovsk.

During the rest of the campaigns, the composition of the municipal authorities will be elected.

Photo: Marina Moldavskaya / Kommersant

Lenin and Stalin are outlaws, deserted debates and pigs at demonstrations: what will the campaign be remembered for in the regions?

Like any major election cycle, this one was also not without curiosities and scandals. Candidates skipped debates and fought, officials complained about the Belarusian-Polish prankster, and voters that they would have to go to vote in many years of puddles in front of the polling station.

Debate without candidates

In Kuzbass, the pre-election televised debates did not take place due to the absence of all the participants. The discussion was supposed to take place between representatives of the Communist Party and the Liberal Democratic Party, which are running for the regional parliament.

However, after a live broadcast from the studio, Andrey Toropov, the host of the Rossiya 1 Kuzbass TV channel, told viewers that broadcasting would continue as usual, since “no one came to the studio”

Representatives of the regional branches of both parties reported that they participated in other events: the communists met with voters, and representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party met with the head of the party, Leonid Slutsky, who arrived in the Kemerovo region.

Fight over the pond

And in New Moscow, candidates for municipal deputies fought because of the desire to clean the pond. On August 14, the representative of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Boris Zhorin and his opponent from the LDPR Yegor Koskov held a debate near a reservoir in the settlement of Moskovsky. A video posted online shows how, during a dispute, a communist pushes an opponent, after which the skirmish escalates into a fight. Commenting on the situation, Zhorin accused Koskov of provocation, apologizing to the residents and supporters of the Communist Party for not controlling his emotions. In turn, Koskov said that Zhorin could not restrain himself and attacked him. “God be his judge,” stated the LDPR candidate.

Photo: Vlad Nekrasov / Kommersant

Perennial puddles on the way of voters

In Khabarovsk, where the mayor will be elected, people complained that for many years they would go to vote in puddles, pits and thickets of uncut grass. They have been for several years trying to get attention on the state of Baltiyskaya Street near the railway station of the Khabarovsk-2 railway station, in the building of which the polling station is located, but so far to no avail.

Belarusian-Polish prank

In Krasnoyarsk to educational institutions came emails demanding picketing in support of a fake “candidate” in the gubernatorial elections. As told in the election commission of the region, representatives of the institutions themselves complained about the mailing list. The letters reported that the party allegedly changed its candidate in the elections, and instead of the current acting governor, Mikhail Kotyukov, a certain V.S. As it turned out, this mailing was a prank, which was carried out by the Belarusian actionist Vladislav Bokhan, who emigrated to Poland.

Lenin and Stalin outlawed

In Smolensk, the local election commission acknowledged illegal use of images of Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Felix Dzerzhinsky and Georgy Zhukov in campaign materials of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

By law, election leaflets can only contain images of nominated candidates, as voters may have a distorted view of the participants in the election.

Now the police must take measures to prevent the distribution of printed materials, issued with a circulation of 175,000 copies.

The 2023 single voting day will end on September 10 at 21:00 Moscow time, when the last polling stations located in the Kaliningrad region close.