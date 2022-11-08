Chocolate allied to cancer research. Saturday 12 November the ‘research chocolates’ are back in 1,800 squares, distributed by Airc volunteers (Italian Association for Cancer Research) for a donation of 10 euros, during the ‘Research Days’ of the Airc Foundation, ten days to inform and raise awareness of the fight against cancer involving TV, radio, football stadiums and high schools.

‘Today we change tomorrow’ is the slogan of the campaign to underline the centrality of science and the need to support researchers in identifying the most effective treatments of tomorrow. As the story of Cristian Morisi, the face of the research chocolate campaign, demonstrates: he has overcome a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, diagnosed at just 8 years old. “The doctors gave me a 10% chance of recovery. Today, thanks to the progress of research, more than 60% of patients are saved”, he says. He is now completely healed and has been an Airc volunteer for 26 years.

Together with the chocolates, a Guide is offered with an in-depth study on the treatments for certain types of cancer and also with four themed recipes to make healthy desserts without sacrificing taste, signed by Damiano Carrara, Michela Coppa, Chiara Maci and Benedetta Parodi. At the same time, the employees of Banco Bpm, Airc’s institutional partner, will also continue with distribution in 1,400 branches throughout the country. It will be possible to order the chocolates online, on Amazon.it, to receive them directly at home or to make many sweet surprises at a distance.

Cancer remains an emergency – points out Airc – research cannot afford to slow down. In Italy, about 377,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed last year, more than 1,000 a day, and 181,330 deaths from cancer were estimated. Airc supports the work of about 5,000 researchers with an investment, in 2022 alone, of over 136 million euros. And also thanks to this commitment, and to the generosity and donations of supporters, our country remains at the top in Europe for the number of healings: today 3.6 million citizens have passed a cancer diagnosis, with an increase of 36% compared to just ten years ago. And in many cases, patients have returned to having a life expectancy comparable to that of those who have never been ill.

“Research is focusing on more complex issues, such as metastatic disease, rare tumors, resistance to conventional therapies and tumors we know less about, such as those of the brain – explains Federico Caligaris Cappio, scientific director of the Airc Foundation – Our knowledge on these topics is essential to make all types of cancer more treatable. Decoding the complexity of the tumor means improving therapies and offering a better future to patients because today’s research is tomorrow’s medicine. With this Airc vision continues to design new programs, new plans and new strategies to live up to its mission: to find the cure for cancer through research “.