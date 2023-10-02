Motorola has made its Moto G42 smartphone available to Mexican consumers in several stores in the country, offering attractive prices that make this device an option to consider for those seeking a balance between cost and features.

The Motorola Moto G42 is presented as an attractive option for those looking for a balanced smartphone in terms of performance and price. With its AMOLED display, powerful battery, and versatile camera setup, this device offers good value for its affordable cost. Interested consumers can find this device on sale at the stores mentioned above, making the purchasing decision even more attractive.

Next, we detail the prices found in three popular chain stores: Bodega Aurrera, Elektra and Soriana.

Aurrera Winery

Motorola G42 Smartphone 128 GB Pink Unlocked Dual Sim

Regular price: $3,199

Elektra

Motorola Moto G42 128GB Free Pink

Regular price: $5,799

Sale price: $3,999

Soriana

Motorola G42 6.4 Inch 128 GB Green Unlocked

Regular price: $5,790

Offer price: $3,990

In Mexico, the Motorola Moto G42 is available in three popular supermarket chains: Bodega Aurrera, Elektra and Soriana. Photo: Motorola/Unsplash.

Motorola Moto G42 specifications and features

The Motorola Moto G42 is a mid-range device that offers a balance in terms of specifications and price. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processoris in a price range that makes it accessible to a wide spectrum of users.

The device is available in a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Moto G42 screen technology is AMOLED type with a diagonal of 6.4 inches and Full HD+ resolution. Despite not having a high refresh rate, it offers sharp image quality. On the front of the phone, there is a small punch-hole that houses the 16-megapixel front camera.

One of the highlights of this device is its 5,000 mAh battery, which promises good autonomy. Although its fast charge is 18W, it is important to keep in mind that The Moto G42 comes with Android 12 in its almost pure version, an efficient processor and a moderately sized screen, which contributes to satisfactory battery life.

In terms of photography, the Motorola Moto G42 It has a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it offers amenities such as a fingerprint reader on the side, headphone jack, and dual stereo speakers, providing a more complete multimedia experience.

The choice of supermarket will depend on the individual preferences of the buyer and the offers available at the time of purchase. Photo: Motorola/Unsplash.

Where should I buy this Motorola?

When purchasing a Motorola Moto G42 in these supermarkets, it is essential to consider not only the price of the device, but also other factors such as availability and possible additional promotions. Bodega Aurrera offers the Moto G42 at a regular price of $3,199which can be attractive for those looking to save on their purchase.

Elektra, for its part, presents an interesting offer by reducing the price from $5,799 to $3,999, which represents a significant discount. Soriana also offers a bargain price of $3,990, with the added bonus of a green screen and other specific visual features. Ultimately, the choice of supermarket will depend on the shopper’s individual preferences and the offers available at the time of purchase.