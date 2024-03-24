Although the job of police officers is often stressful, involving them in difficult crime cases and other infractions, sometimes there is time for humor, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared with through their social networks A prankster had placed a “for sale” sign on one of the patrol cars.

The Florida Sheriff's Office released an image in which you can see the White Ford used by officers as patrol cars with a sign just as if it were for sale. In their profile, they joked that they were disappointed at the minimal interest in that “beautiful vehicle.”

“A little disappointed at the minimal interest in this beautiful vehicle. Despite its high mileage and hours of inactivity, this baby has a lot of life left in it and a lot of stories to tell…This car has been through it all and keeps going,” the sheriff's office wrote.

Humor was present throughout the entire publication. and allowed a moment of relaxation in a profile that usually publishes serious news and searches. “Sure, the legroom in the back is minimal and the back seats aren't that comfortable, but real friends sit in the front anyway!” it reads next to the photo.

The image of the patrol car was shared on Facebook. Photo:Facebook Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Florida police joked, but issued a warning to whoever posted the sign on the patrol car

Facebook users They praised the officers for sharing the image on their profile and laughing at the joke that they had been played. Many commented that they were happy that they had taken the placement of the “for sale” sign with a sense of humor and that they had also made it viral while continuing the fun.

Of course, the patrol is not actually for sale, they just made a joke, since They thought it was funny that someone had put the ad on the car. However, in the publication they also took the opportunity to issue a warning saying that although they found it funny, they preferred that people respect official vehicles. “We loved that someone put the 'For Sale' sign on the windshield, although we would really prefer that they not mess with our vehicles. Have a good Monday!” concluded the publication on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office account.